WASHINGTON, Sept 21 Bayer CropScience LP has
reached a $5.6 million settlement over an explosion at its
Institute, West Virginia, facility that killed two people in
2008, U.S. authorities said on Monday.
The company will spend $4.23 million to improve emergency
preparedness and response at the West Virginia plant, pay a
$975,000 penalty, and spend approximately $452,000 to improve
safety at chemical storage facilities across the United States,
the Justice Department said in a statement.
The deal was reached jointly with the Department of Justice
and the Environmental Protection Agency.
