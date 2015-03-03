NEW YORK, March 3 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has asked a court to impose a $5.2 million penalty against BankAtlantic Bancorp, a Florida lender found liable by a jury last year for defrauding investors at the start of the U.S. financial crisis.

In a court filing on Monday, lawyers for the SEC also asked for a $1.56 million penalty against Alan Levan, the chief executive of BankAtlantic Bancorp, now known as BBX Capital Corp . Both penalties would be the maximum provided under securities laws.

The SEC also asked that Levan, still chief executive of BBX, be permanently barred from serving as a corporate officer.

"We continue to believe that we are on the correct side of this issue," Levan told Reuters on Tuesday. "Obviously, it will not be resolved until after the district court or if necessary the appellate court reviews it."

Lawyers for Levan and BankAtlantic are seeking a new trial, arguing that the court made a "reversible error" in instructions to the jury.

A lawyer for the SEC declined comment.

Filed in 2012, the SEC's complaint accused BankAtlantic Bancorp and Levan of defrauding investors by downplaying the risks of loans the bank made on large tracts of land meant for residential housing.

When BankAtlantic disclosed large losses on the loans in October 2007, its shares dropped by 37 percent, according to the SEC complaint.

BankAtlantic's banking assets were sold to BB&T Corp in 2012 and the holding company was renamed BBX Capital.

BankAtlantic's lawyer, Eugene Stearns, has disputed the SEC's charges, saying Levan was one of the first U.S. executives to warn of problems that led to a real estate market crash in 2007.

In an emailed message on Tuesday, Stearns said the SEC has made "absurdly exaggerated claims to punish wrongs that were never committed."

Investors were forewarned in public filings of losses BankAtlantic reported after the housing market crashed, Stearns said.

The December jury verdict had cleared the company and Levan on some claims, though it found that Levan's statements during a 2007 second-quarter earnings call misled investors about the bank's financial condition.

In seeking a new trial, Stearns said the court made a "prejudicial" error when it instructed the jury that Levan made false statements on the 2007 earnings conference call.

"The instruction itself branded Alan Levan and other key witnesses liars," lawyers for Levan said in a January court filing.

The case is SEC v BankAtlantic Bancorp Inc, U.S. District Court, Southern District of Florida, No 12-cv-60082