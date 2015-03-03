By Dena Aubin
NEW YORK, March 3 The U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission has asked a court to impose a $5.2 million
penalty against BankAtlantic Bancorp, a Florida lender found
liable by a jury last year for defrauding investors at the start
of the U.S. financial crisis.
In a court filing on Monday, lawyers for the SEC also asked
for a $1.56 million penalty against Alan Levan, the chief
executive of BankAtlantic Bancorp, now known as BBX Capital Corp
. Both penalties would be the maximum provided under
securities laws.
The SEC also asked that Levan, still chief executive of BBX,
be permanently barred from serving as a corporate officer.
"We continue to believe that we are on the correct side of
this issue," Levan told Reuters on Tuesday. "Obviously, it will
not be resolved until after the district court or if necessary
the appellate court reviews it."
Lawyers for Levan and BankAtlantic are seeking a new trial,
arguing that the court made a "reversible error" in instructions
to the jury.
A lawyer for the SEC declined comment.
Filed in 2012, the SEC's complaint accused BankAtlantic
Bancorp and Levan of defrauding investors by downplaying the
risks of loans the bank made on large tracts of land meant for
residential housing.
When BankAtlantic disclosed large losses on the loans in
October 2007, its shares dropped by 37 percent, according to the
SEC complaint.
BankAtlantic's banking assets were sold to BB&T Corp in 2012
and the holding company was renamed BBX Capital.
BankAtlantic's lawyer, Eugene Stearns, has disputed the
SEC's charges, saying Levan was one of the first U.S. executives
to warn of problems that led to a real estate market crash in
2007.
In an emailed message on Tuesday, Stearns said the SEC has
made "absurdly exaggerated claims to punish wrongs that were
never committed."
Investors were forewarned in public filings of losses
BankAtlantic reported after the housing market crashed, Stearns
said.
The December jury verdict had cleared the company and Levan
on some claims, though it found that Levan's statements during a
2007 second-quarter earnings call misled investors about the
bank's financial condition.
In seeking a new trial, Stearns said the court made a
"prejudicial" error when it instructed the jury that Levan made
false statements on the 2007 earnings conference call.
"The instruction itself branded Alan Levan and other key
witnesses liars," lawyers for Levan said in a January court
filing.
The case is SEC v BankAtlantic Bancorp Inc, U.S. District
Court, Southern District of Florida, No 12-cv-60082
(Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh and Matthew Lewis)