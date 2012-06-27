By Salimah Ebrahim
| WASHINGTON, June 27
WASHINGTON, June 27 If you plan on hitting the
beach this summer, a new report recommends first checking your
local water quality online before packing your bags - or risk
bringing home more trouble than wet bathing suits and
sand-filled shoes.
Last year was one of the worst on record in terms of
bacterial pollution from human and animal waste, according to
the nonprofit Natural Resource Defense Council's (NRDC) 22nd
annual survey of water quality at over 3,000 U.S. beaches.
State and local beach officials reported the third-highest
number of closings and advisory days in over 20 years. The
impact of sewage and stormwater runoff on swimmers include
diarrhea, pink eye, ear, nose and throat problems, respiratory
ailments and several neurological disorders.
To make the information easier to access, NRDC debuted a new
online tool at www.nrdc.org/beaches that allows the public to
search beaches by postal zip code. An application for mobile
devices is also in the works.
"Having that information when you're planning the trip is
far more important than when you've taken the trip," said Steve
Fleischli, Director of NRDC's Water Program.
The report shows how water quality levels vary significantly
across the country. Delaware, n ot usually the first state that
jumps to mind for many when thinking of fun in the sun,
nonetheless had beaches reporting the lowest water contamination
levels in the country, while Louisiana pollution has for
consecutive years violated federal beach water standards.
In California, the picture was mixed. Five beaches,
including Newport and Huntington State Beaches in Orange County,
for example, were awarded NRDC's 5-star rating out of the dozen
others, nationally, that received the top honor.
However, eight of the state's beaches appeared on a list of
the nation's 15 worst "Repeat Offenders" for violating public
health standards.
Evaluation criteria included monitoring frequency,
indicators of beach water quality and whether the public was
notified of contamination. Small children, senior citizens and
people with weak immune systems are most at risk from exposure.
FUNDING ON THE LINE
NRDC has urged the federal Environmental Protection Agency
(EPA) to modernize and raise water-quality standards, last set
in 1986. The EPA is currently reviewing them.
"We know that much of this filth is preventable and we can
turn the tide against water pollution," said NRDC attorney Jon
Devine.
NRDC also advocates investment in preventive efforts -- from
green roofs to porous pavement -- that allow stormwater to
filter back into the ground naturally rather than carrying waste
from dirty streets into local beaches. More than 10 trillion
gallons of untreated stormwater make their way every year into
surface waters, according to EPA estimates.
Over the next several months, Congress will debate whether
to continue funding The Beaches Environmental Assessment and
Coastal Health (BEACH) Act of 2000. It set national water
quality monitoring and reporting standards and authorized $30
million dollars in funding. But lawmakers have only set aside
about one-third of that amount in any fiscal year.
Earlier this year, citing a "difficult financial climate,"
the EPA recommended cuts to the near $10 million in annual
grants it gives to states to support their test and monitoring
procedures.
"People are talking about billions of dollars in the budget
and when you're talking about $10 million dollars, it seems like
a rounding error," NRDC's Fleischli said. "But if you make this
kind of budget cut it's going to have significant ramifications
for the public and the information that the public has."
(Reporting by Salimah Ebrahim; Editing by Michele Gershberg and
M.D. Golan)