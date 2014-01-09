SANTA ANA, Calif. Jan 9 Jurors began
deliberating in the trial of two former California policemen
Thursday in the 2011 beating death of a mentally ill homeless
man that touched off protests and political upheaval in the Los
Angeles suburb of Fullerton.
Orange County Superior Court Judge William Froeberg turned
the case over to the jury after instructing them on the law in
the month-long, high-profile trial of the former Fullerton
police officers.
Manuel Ramos, 39, is charged second-degree murder and
involuntary manslaughter in the case, while Jay Cicinelli, a
41-year-old ex-corporal with the Fullerton Police, is charged
with involuntary manslaughter and use of excessive force.
Prosecutors say the two officers, who approached Kelly
Thomas near a bus depot on the night of July 5, 2011, to
question him about reports of vandalized cars, turned a routine
police encounter into an unnecessary and savage beating that
cost the unarmed transient his life.
The confrontation, captured on a video recording from a
nearby bus depot, touched off angry protests in Fullerton and
led to the ousting of three city councilmen in a recall
election.
Ramos could be sentenced to a maximum of 15 years in prison
if he is convicted. Cicinelli faces up to four years behind
bars.
(Reporting by Dana Feldman; Writing by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by
Cynthia Johnston and Bernadette Baum)