(Attention editors, strong language in paragraph 8)
(New throughout, adds background on case and comments from
attorneys)
By Dana Feldman
SANTA ANA, Calif. Jan 9 Jurors began
deliberating on Thursday in the trial of two former California
policemen charged in the 2011 beating death of a mentally ill
homeless man, an incident that touched off protests and
political upheaval in the Los Angeles suburb of Fullerton.
Orange County Superior Court Judge William Froeberg turned
the case over to the jury after instructing them on the law in
the month-long, high-profile trial of former Fullerton police
officers Manuel Ramos and Jay Cicinelli.
Ramos, 39, is charged second-degree murder and involuntary
manslaughter in the case, while Cicinelli, 41, is charged with
involuntary manslaughter and use of excessive force.
Prosecutors say the officers approached Kelly Thomas near a
bus depot on the night of July 5, 2011 to question him about
reports of vandalized cars, then turned the routine police
encounter into a savage beating that killed the unarmed
transient.
A surveillance camera at the bus station captured the
confrontation. The video sparked angry protests in Fullerton,
some 30 miles southeast of Los Angeles, and resulted in the
ouster of three city councilmen in a recall election.
Defense attorneys argued that Thomas, 37, was dangerous and
resisted arrest and that the officers responded according to
their training.
During his final summation in the case earlier on Thursday,
Orange County District Attorney Tony Rackauckas urged the jury
to convict both men, saying "Good officers don't act in the
manner depicted in this case."
He also referred again to a moment captured on video when
Ramos is seen strapping gloves on his hands, balling them into
fists in Thomas's face and telling the transient, whom he knew
from previous encounters: "You see these fists? They are getting
ready to fuck you up."
An attorney for Ramos, John Barnett, dismissed that remark
as sarcasm during his closing statement, telling jurors it
wasn't meant to be taken literally.
If convicted, Ramos could be sentenced to a maximum of 15
years in prison. Cicinelli faces up to four years behind bars if
he is found guilty.
Former Fullerton police officer Thomas Wolfe was indicted on
charges of involuntary manslaughter and use of excessive force
in the case last September and is awaiting trial. Three other
officers involved in the confrontation with Thomas have not been
charged.
In 2012, Fullerton's acting chief of police posthumously
exonerated Thomas of any wrongdoing in connection with the
confrontation, saying he was cleared of any suspicion that he
provoked the violent struggle that led to his death.
The city has also agreed to pay $1 million to Thomas's
mother in a negotiated settlement of any claims she might have
brought in her son's death. Thomas's father filed a separate
lawsuit on the one-year anniversary of the beating.
(Writing and additional reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by
Cynthia Johnston, Bernadette Baum and David Gregorio)