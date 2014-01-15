(Corrects spelling of Zachery Lopes in paragraph 15)
By Dan Whitcomb and Dana Feldman
LOS ANGELES Jan 14 The FBI plans to re-examine
the beating death of a mentally ill California transient after a
jury acquitted two ex-policemen of all charges in connection
with the fatal confrontation, which touched off protests and
political upheaval in the city of Fullerton.
Meanwhile, a lawyer for Jay Cicinelli, one of the two former
officers at the center of the case, said his client would seek
to be rehired by the Fullerton Police Department now that he had
been cleared of involuntary manslaughter and use of excessive
force charges in the 2011 death of 37-year-old Kelly Thomas.
Orange County prosecutors had accused the two men, who
approached Thomas near a bus depot to question him about reports
of vandalized cars, of turning a routine law enforcement
encounter into an unnecessary and savage bludgeoning that cost
the unarmed homeless man his life.
Defense lawyers won acquittals for Cicinelli and
co-defendant Manuel Ramos in the case by arguing at trial that
Thomas was dangerous and that the officers responded according
to their training. They also said the transient suffered from a
weak heart brought on by drug abuse.
"In 2011, the FBI opened an investigation to determine if
Mr. Thomas' civil rights were violated during an altercation
with Fullerton police officers," FBI spokeswoman Laura Eimiller
said in a statement on Tuesday.
"With the conclusion of the state court trial, investigators
will examine the evidence and testimony to determine if further
investigation is warranted at the federal level," Eimiller said.
Thomas' brutal beating as he was subdued by six officers was
caught on a surveillance camera at the bus station and led to
angry street demonstrations in Fullerton, 30 miles (48 km)
southeast of Los Angeles, as well as the ouster of three city
council members in a recall election.
On the videotape, Ramos is seen strapping latex gloves on
his hands, balling them into fists in Thomas's face and telling
the drifter, whom he knew from previous encounters: "You see
these fists? They are getting ready to f--- you up."
By the end of the tape, Thomas can be heard screaming for
help as officers swarm over him, delivering multiple blows and
shocks with a stun gun. He is heard calling dozens of times for
his father to help him, yelling: "Daddy, they're killing me."
'IT'S NOT OVER'
Father Ron Thomas, speaking to reporters on Tuesday
afternoon, called on the U.S. Department of Justice to prosecute
Ramos and Cicinelli and said he would not abandon a civil
lawsuit he filed against the officers, the Fullerton Police
Department and the city.
"It's very important that the federal government find reason
to charge them and bring them into federal court," said the
elder Thomas, a former Orange County Sheriff's deputy who had
earlier described himself as "disgusted" by the verdicts.
"I look at this like a prize fight. It's not over. We still
have several rounds to go and we've been stopped so far, but I
will not stop until we get justice for Kelly."
An attorney for Ron Thomas, Garo Mardirossian, said he had
already subpoenaed all six Fullerton officers involved in the
melee to give depositions in the case and would put them on the
witness stand in the civil case.
Ramos, who was acquitted of second-degree murder and use of
excessive force, and Cicinelli did not testify in their own
defense during the criminal trial in Orange County Superior
Court.
Defense attorney Zachery Lopes told Reuters in an interview
that Cicinelli had contested his dismissal from the Fullerton
Police Department in an administrative process that was put on
hold during the criminal trial. Now that the trial is over,
Lopes said, Cicinelli would resume that effort.
A spokesman for the Fullerton Police Department could not
immediately be reached for comment.
The city of Fullerton has already agreed to pay $1 million
to Thomas's mother in a negotiated settlement of any claims she
might have brought in her son's death. The victim's parents are
divorced and litigating separately.
In 2012, Fullerton's acting chief of police posthumously
exonerated Thomas of any wrongdoing in connection with the
confrontation, saying he was cleared of any suspicion that he
provoked the violent struggle that led to his death.
