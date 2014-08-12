CHICAGO Aug 12 Beef Products Inc will reopen a
Kansas processing plant on Monday to boost production of "lean
finely textured beef," which critics call "pink slime," as
wholesale beef prices soar with a shrinking U.S. cattle herd.
The reopening of the Garden City, Kansas, plant comes more
than two years after it was shuttered following a national media
controversy about the BPI product.
The plant will collect raw chunks of meat and fat beef
trimmings from a neighboring Tyson Foods slaughterhouse,
package them into large bins, and then ship the refrigerated
containers to BPI's processing facility in Dakota City,
Nebraska, BPI said on Tuesday.
The company aims to hire 40 to 45 people for the Kansas
plant, which had more than 230 employees prior to its closure.
BPI is the leading maker of the low-fat product made from
chunks of beef, including trimmings, and exposed to tiny bursts
of ammonium hydroxide to kill E. coli and other dangerous
contaminants.
And until the spring of 2012, the company had four
state-of-the art plants, more than 1,300 employees and was
expanding aggressively. Few Americans realized the product was a
mainstay of fast-food burgers, school lunch tacos and homemade
meatloaf.
But the meat processor shuttered most of its plants and its
revenues plummeted that year - a collapse that company officials
blame on a series of ABC News broadcasts in 2012 that repeatedly
called BPI's product "pink slime."
The company is embroiled in a sweeping defamation lawsuit in
Union County Circuit Court in South Dakota against the network,
star anchor Diane Sawyer and other defendants, and is seeking at
least $1.2 billion in damages. Attorneys for both BPI and the
network have proposed a trial date of February 2017.
The company is growing again, Craig Letch, BPI's director of
food quality & food safety, said in a statement.
"Although business conditions are not yet at the point where
we can resume lean beef production operations in (Kansas), this
is certainly a step in the right direction," Letch said.
The size of the U.S. cattle herd has fallen to its smallest
in 63 years after years of drought.
Cargill Inc, one of the nation's largest beef
processors, last month closed a plant in Milwaukee, Wisconsin,
due to the scarcity of cattle. The company shuttered a Texas
beef plant last year.
Beef prices have been climbing as the herd shrinks. The
retail price for extra lean ground beef in June hit a record
high $5.48 per lb, surpassing the previous record of $5.42 in
April.
The case is Beef Products Inc et al v. American Broadcasting
Cos et al, First Judicial Circuit Court of South Dakota, Union
County, No. 12-292.
(Additional reporting by Tom Polansek and Theo Waters in
Chicago; Editing by Richard Chang)