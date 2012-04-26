* Beef packer margins in black for first time in 7 months
* Improvement due to lower cattle prices, higher beef
* Industry endures drought, pink slime, and mad cow
By Theopolis Waters
CHICAGO, April 26 U.S. beef packer profits are
back in the black for the first time in seven months as the
onset of spring has boosted demand for steaks and hamburgers
that will headline backyard cookouts.
This annual surge in beef sales, and subsequent profits,
could not come soon enough for the U.S. beef industry, which has
been hurt by drought, an uproar over ammonia-treated beef, and
another case of mad cow disease.
On Thursday, U.S. beef packers earned an estimated $3.45 per
head of cattle, according to the Colorado-based analytics firm
HedgersEdge, which uses proprietary data to calculate the
margins.
It was the first time the closely watched HedgersEdge's beef
margins were positive since Sept. 15 when profits were $2.60 per
head. Since that time, the margins were largely in the red with
losses eventually reaching $121.20 per head -- the worst in the
22 years that HedgersEdge has records.
The margin recovery should help the bottom lines of meat
packing companies like Cargill Beef, Tyson Foods Inc,
JBS USA and National Beef Packing Company as the spring
grilling season gains momentum heading toward the U.S. Memorial
Day weekend May 26-28. That holiday weekend is often seen as the
unofficial start of summer, when more and more outdoor grills
are fired up.
INDUSTRY ENDURES MAD COW, PINK SLIME TESTS
The latest mad cow case was the first in six years in the
United States, but, unlike the first case in 2003, domestic and
overseas buyers were unfazed by the news, primarily due to
assurances that meat from the animal did not enter the food
supply. Domestic beef prices were higher on Thursday and foreign
customers this week said they would keep buying.
The mad cow case occurred just as the industry was
recovering from the uproar over the use of lean finely textured
beef that critics called "pink slime". The concern was that some
processors treated that beef with ammonia.
That uproar slowed beef sales just as supermarkets were
ordering for the grilling season. Those concerns have since died
down as many food companies and stores said they would stop
using the beef product.
The rebound in beef margins was fueled in part by beef
companies reducing cattle slaughter to tighten the supply of
beef and paying less for cattle. Cash cattle prices have dropped
to about $120 per cwt, or about 8 percent, from a record high
$130 in March.
Last week's cattle slaughter was down 7.9 percent, compared
with last year and down 5.3 percent so far this year, according
to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).
"Directionally, margins are moving in an encouraging
direction from where they have been," said Cargill Beef
President John Keating in an email. "Hopefully, as we get into
grilling season, the situation will continue to improve."
Cargill Beef, a unit of agribusiness conglomerate Cargill
Inc, is one of the four largest U.S. beef producers.
BEEF PRICES RISE
The reduced cattle slaughter has helped to lift prices for
beef at the wholesale level.
Choice-grade beef, which is preferred by cookout
enthusiasts, was quoted by USDA on Thursday at $190.74 per cwt.
That is up 8 percent from $176.70 two weeks ago.
"We had 10 days of gains on wholesale beef, and at the same
time we've seen lower cash (cattle) prices," said Rich Nelson,
director of research at Allendale Inc. in McHenry, Illinois.
"This disparity between wholesale beef and cattle are the
key issues right now," he added.
Nelson said the recent rise in wholesale beef prices, or
the cutout in industry parlance, signals that retailers are
stocking up on beef for the grilling season.
He also attributed reduced beef production for the
improvement, partly the result of food companies switching to
other beef items from the ridiculed "lean finely textured beef."
"That product itself accounted for 2 to 3 percent of total
beef production," Nelson of the finely textured beef.
