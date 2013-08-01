BRIEF-Netflix Chief Talent Officer to leave company
* Greg Peters to become Netflix chief product officer in July
Aug 1 A Kansas meatpacker has recalled 50,100 pounds of ground beef that may be contaminated with the E. coli bacteria, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service said.
The USDA said on Wednesday evening that routine monitoring had confirmed the presence of E.coli O157:H7 in the meat. It said there had been no reports of illness associated with eating it.
The potentially deadly bacterium can cause bloody diarrhea, dehydration and, in the most severe cases, kidney failure. The very young, the elderly and people with weak immune systems are the most susceptible to foodborne illness, the USDA said.
The products were produced on July 18 by National Beef Packing Co of Liberal, Kansas, and shipped in 40-pound to 60-pound cases to retailers, wholesalers, and food service distributors nationwide.
The recalled meat bears the number "EST. 208A" inside the USDA mark of inspection, the department said.
* Greg Peters to become Netflix chief product officer in July
April 7 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday: U.S. STRIKES SYRIA Russia warns that U.S. cruise missile strikes on a Syrian air base could have "extremely serious" consequences, as Trump's first major foray into a foreign conflict opens a rift between Moscow and Washington. U.S. lawmakers from both parties back Trump's strikes on Syria, but demand he spell out a broader strategy for dealing with the conflict