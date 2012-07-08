July 7 A New Jersey meatball manufacturer is
recalling more than 300,000 pounds (136,000 kg) of meat products
due to possible listeria contamination, the U.S. Department of
Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service said on
Saturday.
Bridgeton, New Jersey-based Buona Vita Inc was recalling
about 324,770 pounds of frozen, ready-to-eat meat and poultry
products produced in May, including meatballs, chicken and beef
patties, and loafs of chicken and beef, the agency said in a
written statement.
The FSIS described the health risk related to the recall as
"high," according to the statement.
Representatives for Buona Vita, which says on its website
that it produces 200,000 pounds (90,000 kg) of meatballs a day,
could not immediately be reached for comment.
The possible contamination was discovered through testing by
FSIS and the Ohio Department of Agriculture, the FSIS statement
said. There have been no reports of illness related to the
company's products, it added.
In 2011, more than 30 people died from listeria-contaminated
cantaloupe linked to Jensen Farms in Colorado.
Listeria bacteria thrive in low temperatures. Outbreaks are
usually associated with deli meats, unpasteurized cheeses and
smoked refrigerated seafood products.
Listeriosis has a long incubation period, with symptoms
sometimes not showing up until two months after people consume
tainted foods.
Symptoms include fever and muscle aches, sometimes preceded
by diarrhea and other gastric problems.
