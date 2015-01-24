(Corrects spelling of Gandhi-Bot in headline)
By Richard Weizel
MILFORD, Connecticut Jan 23 A U.S. microbrewery
said on Friday it will stop using the name and image of the late
Indian leader Mohandas Gandhi on one of its beers after
complaints it was offensive to the Indian community.
New England Brewing Company of Connecticut had been
marketing its India pale ale under the name "Gandhi-Bot," with a
label and cartoon image depicting a robot version of Gandhi.
Gandhi, known as Mahatma or "great soul," is widely revered
around the globe for leading India to independence from Britain
through non-violent resistance.
"After careful consideration we feel that renaming
Gandhi-Bot is the right move (the beer will remain the same),"
the brewing company said in a statement. "Taking these steps
will allow us to express our support for the Indian-American
community while also limiting any economic losses."
The company said it made the decision to rebrand the beer
following meetings with Indian-American business owners, temple
leaders and state officials, including Glastonbury State
Representative Prasad Srinivasan.
The company had apologized earlier this month after
complaints the beer label was offensive.
Srinivasan said he was glad that brewer was rebranding the
ale.
"Our sensitivity on this important issue has been addressed
and I am looking forward to the early release of their renamed
and re-branded product," he said.