By Brendan O'Brien
| MILWAUKEE
MILWAUKEE Nov 10 A tattooed man with a goatee
shakes five dice in a black cup, slams it down on the bar and
watches as they come to rest among half-full beer bottles and
empty shot glasses.
"Nothin," he says in disgust as he quickly slaps down a $20
bill to buy another round of drinks, in a U.S. ritual of beer
drinking after work that is undergoing a gradual decline.
"I used to get the third-shift Allen Bradley guys in the
morning, but they have cut and cut jobs," said Terry Zadra,
owner of the 177-year-old Zad's Roadhouse on the south side of
Milwaukee.
The bar is just blocks from an industrial plant owned by
Rockwell Automation, which bought Allen Bradley, a factory
equipment company, in 1985.
One result of the 2008-2009 recession that reduced
manufacturing jobs in places such as Milwaukee has been slower
traffic at some bars, and sluggish beer sales nationwide over
the past four years, according to industry analysts.
"Contrary to the myth that people go out and drown their
sorrows, the truth is that beer drinkers are pretty responsible
people and when they have to cut back, they're cutting back on
their pleasures," said Chris Thorne, vice president of
communications at the Beer Institute, a Washington-based trade
group.
According to the institute, beer drinkers last year in the
United States drank 203.4 million barrels, about 5 percent less
than in 2008.
More concern about healthy living, stiffer drunk-driving
laws and measures that ban smoking in places such as taverns
have hit beer sales during the last couple of decades in
Milwaukee and throughout the country.
"There has been a definite shift from the on-premise to the
off-premise consumption," said Pete Madland, executive director
of the Tavern League of Wisconsin. "The smoker, for instance, is
going to the liquor store, buying a 12-pack of beer and going
home."
Over the past few decades, it has become much less
acceptable in the business community to have a drink during
lunch or tip a few after work with colleagues.
"Society looks at that person that has a glass of beer with
his burger like he has a drinking problem," Madland said.
HIGH-END HOPES
A glimmer of hope for the industry is the high-end craft
beer segment, which has seen sales increase by 14 percent during
the first half of 2012 compared with the same period last year,
according to the Beer Institute.
These regional and local brews are more expensive and tend
to be more recession-proof than mass-consumption brands like
Miller Lite and Bud Light.
"Those occupations that weathered the storm of the Great
Recession and then a very weak recovery ... they were always
able to afford a high-end beer," Thorne said. "We would still
like to see that American pilsner part of the brewing market get
back its share."
Despite the cultural and economic pressures, beer remains
synonymous with Milwaukee, where brewers such as Fred Miller,
Joseph Schlitz, Val Blatz and Frederick Pabst built their
empires more than a century ago.
Even after heavy manufacturing of farm equipment, marine
diesels and cranes became the dominant force in Milwaukee's
economy, MillerCoors remains an institution, brewing about 10
million barrels of beer each year on the city's west side.
The love affair the city has for beer remains strong,
evident in its Major League baseball team - the Milwaukee
Brewers - paying homage to the city's beer makers while playing
in Miller Park, sponsored by MillerCoors.
While beer consumption nationwide may be down, in Wisconsin
it has increased a bit. In the first eight months of 2012, about
2 percent more beer was sold than the same period of 2011, the
state revenue department said.
Milwaukee also remains a blue-collar town with a fair number
of neighborhood taverns such as Zad's Roadhouse still serving a
shot and a beer to the working class from early morning until
late into the night, according to Milwaukee historian John
Gurda.
"The scene is far from gone. I'm talking about saloons and
bars being the communal living rooms of Milwaukee, and in many
neighborhoods, that's still very much the case," Gurda said.