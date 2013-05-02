By Ian Simpson
WASHINGTON May 2 Honey bees, which play a key
role in pollinating a wide variety of food crops, are in sharp
decline in the United States, due to parasites, disease and
pesticides, said a federal report released on Thursday.
Genetics and poor nutrition are also hurting the species,
which help farmers produce crops worth some $20 billion to $30
billion a year.
Honey bee colonies have been dying and the number of
colonies has more than halved since 1947, said the report by the
Environmental Protection Agency and the Agriculture Department.
The decline raises doubt about whether honey bees can
fulfill their crucial role in pollinating crops that play a role
in about one-third of all food and beverages sold in the United
States, the report said.
"Overall losses continue to be high and pose a serious
threat to meeting the pollination service demands for several
commercial crops," the report said.
Pollination demands have increased so much in recent years
that California's almond crop alone requires 60 percent of all
managed colonies devoted to pollination -- rather than honey or
beeswax production.
The Varroa mite, a parasite first found in the United States
in 1987, is the single biggest cause of colony loss in the
United States and other countries, the report said.
Another main concern is the effect of pesticides on bee
colonies. More research is needed to find out how much pesticide
exposure bees get and their effects, the report said.
U.S. honey bees also lack genetic diversity, the result of
many colonies being descended from fewer than 600 queens. That
lack of diversity limits bees' ability to develop resistance to
new diseases and to develop productive worker bees.
The report also found modern weed control methods, which
result in large fields with a single crop, has hurt bees by
limiting the range of nutrients in their diet, compared with
past decades when bees had access to a wider array of plant
foods in a smaller range.
The report is the result of a conference the EPA and
Agriculture Department held in October 2012. Its findings will
be the basis for a revision of a federal plan to combat the
decline in honey bees.
