* First known recording of telephone's inventor
* Wax-and-cardboard disc reveals a Scottish accent
* Antique sound captured by high-definition 3-D camera
By Deborah Zabarenko
WASHINGTON, April 29 Nine years after he placed
the first telephone call, Alexander Graham Bell tried another
experiment: he recorded his voice on a wax-covered cardboard
disc on April 15, 1885, and gave it an audio signature: "Hear my
voice - Alexander Graham Bell."
The flimsy disc was silent for 138 years as part of the
Smithsonian Museum's collection of early recorded sound, until
digital imaging, computer science, a hand-written transcript and
a bit of archival detective work confirmed it as the only known
recording of Bell's voice.
Carlene Stephens, curator of the Smithsonian's National
Museum of American history, first saw this disc and nearly 400
other audio artifacts donated by Bell when she joined the museum
in 1974, but she didn't dare play them then.
"Their experimental nature and fragile condition ... made
them unsuitable for playback," Stephens said by email.
"We recognized these materials were significant to the early
history of sound recording, but because they were considered
unplayable, we stored them away safely and hoped for the day
playback technology would catch up with our interest in hearing
the content," she wrote.
That day came in 2008, when Stephens learned that scientists
at the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory in California had
retrieved 10 seconds of the French folk song "Au Clair de la
Lune" from a 1860 recording of sound waves made as squiggles on
soot-covered paper. That was nearly two decades before Thomas
Edison's oldest known playable recording, made in 1888.
If the Berkeley scientists could coax sound out of sooty
paper, Stephens reckoned, perhaps they could decipher those
silent records she had guarded for decades.
She contacted Carl Haber at Berkeley and Peter Alyea, a
digital conversion specialist at the Library of Congress. They
chose six recordings from the collection, including the one that
turned out to be the Bell audio, and made ultra-high-definition
three-dimensional images of them.
The Berkeley lab's scanner captures gigapixels of
information, and not just width and height but the depth of the
grooves, with measurements down to 100 nanometers, or 250 times
smaller than the width of a human hair, Haber said by telephone.
DEEP WIGGLES
Depth is important with these old recordings, Haber said,
because a lot of the information about how it sounds is stored
in the deep parts of the grooves.
"It's not necessarily a groove that wiggles from side to
side, it wiggles up and down," he said. "If you just took a
regular (two-dimensional) picture of it, you don't get the
information you need."
Haber and Berkeley colleague Earl Cornell used an algorithm
to turn that image into sound, without touching the delicate
disc. The system is known as IRENE/3D, short for Image,
Reconstruct, Erase Noise, Etc.
Most of the recording is Bell's Scottish-accented voice
saying a series of numbers, and then dollar figures, such as
"three dollars and a half," "seven dollars and 29 cents" and
finally, "$3,785.56."
This suggests Bell was thinking about a machine for business
recording, Stephens said.
"The recording on its own is historically interesting and
important," Stephens wrote. "It answers questions about Bell
personally - what kind of accent did he have? (he was a Scot who
lived in England, Canada and the United States) ... How did he
pronounce his middle name? ('Gray-hum' not 'Gram')."
The job of authenticating the disc began with a hand-written
transcript of the recording signed by Bell (online here).
In 2011, Patrick Feaster, an Indiana University sound-media
historian, inventoried notations on the discs and cylinders in
the Smithsonian's collection. Many were scratched on wax and all
but illegible, Stephens recalled.
"We then matched up one wax-and-cardboard disc, from April
15, 1885," Stephens wrote. "When we recovered sound from the
recording ... the content matched the transcript word for word.
It is a recording of Bell speaking."
Similar scanners are used in quality assurance for
micromanufactured products such as microchips, optical
components and to assure the flatness of touch screens. Dentists
use them to take three-dimensional pictures of cavities to aid
in making custom fillings.
The Berkeley lab has worked with the Smithsonian and the
Library of Congress to learn more about the earliest audio
records, some on tinfoil or even paper. And while Haber and his
colleagues now know how to authenticate the recordings, they
cannot do all the records that may exist.
The Northeast Document Conservation Center in Massachusetts
is working with the Berkeley lab on a digital reformatting
service for early audio recordings. There could be as many as 46
million of these early recordings in the United States.
The Bell recording was made at a time of creative ferment,
Haber said, as Bell, Edison and others invented devices to
change the way Americans communicate.
"Those guys were creating the future," Haber said.
(Reporting by Deborah Zabarenko; editing by Marilyn W. Thompson
and Jackie Frank)