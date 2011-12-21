Dec 21 If you needed a clue that Chicago's Eye
Spy Optical does brisk business in late December - the time
when many healthcare flexible spending accounts expire for
American employees - just take a look at its storefront in the
city's Lakeview neighborhood.
You'll see three signs alerting passersby to spend those
flex dollars, including a sandwich board that warns: "Use it or
lose it. Only - days until Flex Spending Account Deadline!!"
"It definitely gets busy," says Eye Spy owner Alissa
Fields, who stocks chic frames mostly in the $250 to $550 price
range. And while it might take a few weeks to fill an order
with prescription lenses, Eye Spy customers walk out with
purchase receipts in minutes, which is all the paperwork they
need to spend remaining flex dollars.
Hence, no elaborate New Year's plans for Fields and her
husband. "On New Year's Eve, it gets insane," she says. "One
year I stayed here three hours after closing, and I couldn't go
out afterwards, I was so exhausted."
Flexible Spending Accounts, or FSAs, are voluntary programs
employers use that let workers set money aside annually through
payroll withholdings. The money doesn't get taxed and can go
toward certain medical expenses not covered by insurance. Yet a
surprising number of workers don't take part: Mercer's 2011
National Survey of Employer-Sponsored Health Plans shows that
healthcare spending accounts are offered by 85 percent of
employers, yet have an average employee participation rate of
just 22 percent.
That alarms some observers, given that FSAs can translate
into big savings for many workers. Depending on your tax
bracket, you might save anywhere from $250 to $350 per $1,000
in a flex account. (Many employers cap maximum contributions at
$5,000 or lower.)
But cost savings only occur if you use up your money, so
that what's unspent can cancel out the tax advantage. Mercer's
survey shows the average annual contribution at $1,490, with 4
percent of those dollars forfeited. Based on a $2,000
contribution, that equals an $80 forfeiture.
Joan Vines, tax senior director at BDO US in Washington,
D.C., says unspent flex dollars average out to about $100 per
person in a flex plan. The money either goes back to employees
or is used by companies to defray healthcare costs.
Employers have the option under Internal Revenue Service
guidelines to give employees until March 15 to spend flex
dollars for plans ending Dec. 31. If the plan has a different
end date, it's two and half months from then.
But the grace period isn't automatic. So ask yourself, do
you have a few days to get rid of the money, or two and a half
months?
THE FINE PRINT
Linked to that question is an all-important consideration:
What can you spend the money on? Until recently, flex dollars
could purchase over-the-counter medications, but that no longer
applies, says Steve Wojcik, vice president of public policy for
the National Business Group on Health in Washington, D.C.
"You can't just run out and get Tylenol or antacids the way
you used to do," Wojcik says. "That's a big change from last
year, and part of the federal healthcare law." The law also
produced another change taking effect in 2013, when annual FSA
contributions will be limited to $2,500.
The details of what you can spend on are outlined in plain
English - sort of - in I.R.S. publication 502, "Medical and
Dental Expenses: For use in preparing 2010 Returns." The
34-page document covers categories from acupuncture to X-rays.
Wigs are eligible for deductions (if purchased on physician's
advice), but dancing lessons are not (even if a fleet-footed
doctor suggests them for physical or mental health).
Meanwhile, it might baffle some taxpayers to learn that
"you can use flex money for Bactine and other first-aid items -
and you can use it for sunscreen, so you may want to stock up
for next year," Wojcik says.
As a result, many folks use flex spending deadlines to
replenish family first-aid kits. Other items on the federal
government's approved list include prescription refills,
pregnancy test kits, eye surgery to treat defective vision and
in vitro fertilization.
Yet, for those sweating the deadline, eyeglasses are the
classic standby because a) they burn up flex dollars quickly
and b) they don't require extensive medical procedures or
appointments in advance. As Fields notes, "It's not like you're
going to get some sort of elective surgery at the last
minute."
A nice pair or prescription shades with sporty frames or
contact lenses make for an easy score, though.
Knowing this, Fields is bracing herself for an onslaught of
customers come New Year's Eve. And that caricature of a smiling
dollar bill flexing its muscles on her signage could apply to
her year-end profits as well.
"I feel like the last day of the year is like Black
Friday," she says. "Or Freaky Flexday, maybe."
