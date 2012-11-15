WASHINGTON Nov 15 Secretary of State Hillary Clinton will testify before a congressional committee next month on the handling of the deadly Sept. 11, 2012, attack on the U.S. diplomatic mission in Benghazi, Libya, a senior lawmaker said on Thursday.

"The secretary has committed to testifying before our committee ... on the Accountability Review Board's report, which is expected to be concluded by early to mid-December," said Republican Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, chairwoman of the House of Representatives Committee on Foreign Affairs.

The State Department launched an independent Accountability Review Board to review the circumstances surrounding the Benghazi attack, which killed four Americans including U.S. Ambassador to Libya Christopher Stevens.