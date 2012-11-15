WASHINGTON Nov 15 Secretary of State Hillary
Clinton will testify before a congressional committee next month
on the handling of the deadly Sept. 11, 2012, attack on the U.S.
diplomatic mission in Benghazi, Libya, a senior lawmaker said on
Thursday.
"The secretary has committed to testifying before our
committee ... on the Accountability Review Board's report, which
is expected to be concluded by early to mid-December," said
Republican Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, chairwoman of the House of
Representatives Committee on Foreign Affairs.
The State Department launched an independent Accountability
Review Board to review the circumstances surrounding the
Benghazi attack, which killed four Americans including U.S.
Ambassador to Libya Christopher Stevens.