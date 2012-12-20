* Secretary of State sidelined by illness
* Clinton testimony on Libya likely in January
* Conservative critic suggests case of "Benghazi flu"
By Andrew Quinn
WASHINGTON, Dec 20 U.S. Secretary of State
Hillary Clinton is not known for avoiding controversy.
But as Washington reviews an independent inquiry that
slammed Clinton's State Department for failures related to the
fatal September attack on the U.S. diplomatic outpost in
Benghazi, Libya, Clinton herself remains sidelined by illness
and out of the public eye.
"All of you who know Hillary know that she would rather be
here today," Senate Foreign Relations Committee chairman John
Kerry - tipped as Clinton's likely replacement to head the State
Department when she steps down next month - told a hearing on
Thursday devoted to the Benghazi attack.
"I know how deeply she feels the importance of the
discussion that we're having today, and I assure you it is not
her choice that she is not here today and she looks forward to
appearing before the committee in January."
Clinton, one of President Barack Obama's most popular and
most visible Cabinet secretaries, frequently mentioned as a
potential 2016 Democratic presidential contender, suffered a
concussion last week in a fall due to dehydration caused by a
stomach virus, doctors say.
Clinton's illness has removed her from the spotlight during
discussion of the inquiry into Benghazi, where militants stormed
the U.S. mission on the anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001
attacks on New York and Washington, killing U.S. Ambassador
Christopher Stevens and three other Americans.
The attack - the first to kill a U.S. ambassador in the line
of duty since 1979 - has sparked criticism of her State
Department, and the inquiry found widespread failures in both
security planning and internal management.
The report did not find Clinton personally responsible for
any security failures, and she accepted overall responsibility
for Benghazi and the safety and security of U.S. diplomats
overseas.
But official repercussions appeared limited to four
mid-level State Department employees, including its top security
officer, who resigned under pressure this week. The other three
were relieved of their duties in the department's Diplomatic
Security and Near Eastern Affairs bureaus.
Clinton, who officials say is working from home, released a
letter this week to lawmakers in which she accepted the
conclusions of the inquiry and outlined steps the State
Department is taking to address the shortcomings it identified.
SURROGATES UNDER FIRE
But critics say Clinton has left much of the public
explanation of Benghazi to surrogates such as U.S. Ambassador to
the United Nations Susan Rice. It was Rice, not Clinton, who
went on five television talk shows on Sept. 16, the Sunday after
the attack, and said it appeared to be the result of a
spontaneous demonstration rather than a planned assault.
There was no protest, it turned out, and Rice was blasted by
Republicans for months. She became a political casualty of the
incident, withdrawing last week from consideration as Obama's
secretary of state.
Republicans, who cross-examined Clinton's top two deputies
at Thursday's hearings, have said they still look forward to the
chance to grill Clinton herself before she steps down next month
at the start of Obama's second term.
"I think it's imperative that she come before this
committee," Senator Bob Corker said at Thursday's hearing.
"I think it would be really a shame to turn the page on
this, and go to a new regime, without her being here. So I do
look forward to that happening whenever her health permits."
A handful of conservative firebrands have gone so far to
suggest that Clinton's absence this week may be a convenient way
to avoid the Benghazi hotseat.
"I'm not a doctor, but it seems as though the secretary of
state has come down with a case of Benghazi flu," Republican
Rep. Allen West, who lost his bid for re-election in November,
told Fox News on Thursday.
State Department spokeswoman Victoria Nuland this week
rejected "wild speculation based on no information."
"On doctor's orders, she is working at home this week.
That's all we've got going on," she said.
Some Democrats have come out fighting, saying insinuations
that Clinton has not fully shouldered responsibility over
Benghazi were part of a broader partisan effort to attack the
administration.
Outgoing Democratic Rep. Gary Ackerman reacted angrily on
Thursday after Republicans on the House Foreign Affairs
Committee said Clinton's State Department should not ask for
more security funds while it wastes money on "global climate
change, culinary diplomacy programs and other favored projects".
"Derogatorily looking at the secretary of state, who has
worked herself to the bone - to the point of dehydration and
exhaustion - as traversing the globe and teaching cooking
classes or some nonsense rather than doing things that are
serious does a disservice," Ackerman said.
"Certainly she's a qualified individual who can both cook
and talk policy at the same time."