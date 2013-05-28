(Updates with comments from State Department)
By Patricia Zengerle
WASHINGTON May 28 The Republican chairman of a
congressional oversight committee ordered the U.S. State
Department on Tuesday to provide documents related to "talking
points" prepared for television interviews about the attack on
the U.S. mission in Benghazi.
Darrell Issa, chairman of the House Committee on Oversight
and Government Reform, issued a subpoena ordering 10 current and
former State Department officials to hand over "documents and
communications" related to the attacks in Libya last Sept. 11,
in which four Americans were killed.
The subpoena gives Secretary of State John Kerry a June 7
deadline to provide the material. A State Department spokesman
said the department would look at the request and decide how to
respond.
Republicans and Democrats have been waging a political
battle over the attacks.
Republicans have accused President Barack Obama's
administration of covering up details of the assault on the
mission out of concern that it could tarnish the Democrat's
foreign policy credentials during his re-election campaign.
Democrats dismiss the Republican charges as a politically
motivated fishing expedition seeking to discredit Obama and
former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who is considered a
top Democratic presidential contender in 2016.
Many of the cover-up accusations stem from unclassified
"talking point" memos from intelligence agencies used to prepare
Susan Rice, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, for
television talk show appearances on Sept. 16.
In those appearances, Rice suggested the attacks were a
spontaneous protest over an anti-Islamic film, rather than a
premeditated assault.
'NO ALTERNATIVE'
The Obama administration insists the talking points were
based on the best information available at the time. It has
since acknowledged that militants linked to al Qaeda were behind
the attacks and that there was no demonstration in Benghazi.
The administration also released 100 pages of copied emails
earlier this month documenting the genesis of the talking
points.
Issa said the State Department had refused multiple requests
to voluntarily provide the material he seeks.
The subpoenaed documents include communications to or from
William Burns, a deputy secretary of state; Victoria Nuland, a
spokeswoman whom Obama has nominated as assistant secretary of
state for Europe, and Cheryl Mills, who was counselor and chief
of staff for Clinton.
"The State Department has not lived up to the
administration's broad and unambiguous promises of cooperation
with Congress. Therefore, I am left with no alternative but to
compel the State Department to produce relevant documents
through a subpoena," Issa said in a letter to Secretary of State
John Kerry accompanying the subpoena.
State Department spokesman Patrick Ventrell said the
department had cooperated with Congress on Benghazi to "an
unprecedented degree," including by participating in more than
30 hearings and briefings and sharing more than 25,000 pages of
documents.
Ventrell said Kerry and Obama were focused primarily on
implementing the recommendations of the board that reviewed the
Benghazi attacks and going further to improve security for U.S.
diplomats and development workers overseas.
(Additional reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Philip
Barbara and David Brunnstrom)