By Tabassum Zakaria and Susan Cornwell
WASHINGTON, Nov 14 President Barack Obama told
Republican senators on Wednesday that if they had a problem with
the handling of the Benghazi attack in Libya, to "go after me"
rather than pick on his ambassador to the United Nations, Susan
Rice.
Obama's comments, in a combative tone, came after two senior
Republican senators said they would block any attempts by the
president to put Rice into a Cabinet position that would require
Senate confirmation.
Republicans have criticized Rice for going on a round of
Sunday talk shows five days after the Sept. 11 attack on the
U.S. diplomatic mission in Benghazi and saying that preliminary
information suggested it was the result of protests over an
anti-Muslim film rather than a premeditated strike.
The White House has said repeatedly the comments were based
on the best information Rice had at the time. But Republicans
have used her early assessment as a cudgel for criticizing the
administration as not being forthcoming about Benghazi, and the
senators' remarks on Wednesday suggested they would pursue the
issue even though the U.S. presidential election is over.
"But for them to go after the U.N. ambassador who had
nothing to do with Benghazi, and was simply making a
presentation based on intelligence that she had received, and to
besmirch her reputation is outrageous," Obama said.
The U.S. ambassador to Libya and three other Americans were
killed in the attack that has raised questions about the
security of the diplomatic mission, U.S. intelligence about the
threat, and the adequacy of the immediate U.S. response.
The issue has become a sensitive one for the administration
after Obama's re-election last week as he shapes his Cabinet for
a second term. Rice is considered a possible contender to
replace Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who does not intend
to stay, or for another top post.
"We will do whatever's necessary to block the nomination
that's within our power as far as Susan Rice is concerned," said
Republican Senator John McCain, who was joined by fellow
Republican Senator Lindsey Graham.
At his first news conference since being re-elected, Obama
retorted: "If Senator McCain and Senator Graham, and others want
to go after somebody, they should go after me. And I'm happy to
have that discussion with them."
Obama said he had not made decisions on his second-term
Cabinet yet, but if he decided that Rice would be the best
person to lead the State Department, "then I will nominate her."
Asked why, if Rice had nothing to do with Benghazi she was
sent on the talk shows to give the administration's point of
view, White House spokesman Tommy Vietor told Reuters: "It made
sense to have Ambassador Rice, one of our most senior diplomats,
speak about the critical work our diplomats do every day.
Ambassador Rice was also uniquely qualified to speak about the
broader unrest in the region at the time."
PETRAEUS GOING TO HILL
The Senate and House intelligence committees have scheduled
separate closed-door hearings on Thursday about Benghazi. Former
CIA Director David Petraeus had initially been scheduled to
testify, but after Petraeus' resignation last week ov e r an
extramarital affair, acting CIA Director Michael Morell will
take his place.
Some senior lawmakers said they still wanted to hear from
Petraeus about Benghazi because he had been CIA director at the
time of the attack.
The House Intelligence Committee announced on Wednesday
night that Petraeus would testify behind closed doors on Friday
morning about Benghazi.
The administration's response to Benghazi became a key issue
in the last months of the presidential campaign and Obama said
at the news conference that "it is important for us to find out
exactly what happened" and pledged to cooperate with Congress.
"And we've got to get to the bottom of it and there needs to
be accountability. We've got to bring those who carried it out
to justice. They won't get any debate from me on that," he said.
McCain and Graham called for the creation of a Senate
special committee to investigate the Benghazi attack, rather
than have three separate committees with jurisdiction hold
hearings: intelligence, armed services and foreign relations.
"Why did senior administration officials seek to blame the
spontaneous demonstration for the attack in Benghazi when it was
later acknowledged that no protests even occurred in Benghazi
and that the (CIA) station chief in Tripoli was apparently
reporting back in the first 24 hours that it was a terrorist
attack?" McCain said.
But there appeared to be little support among Democrats who
control the Senate - or even among some Republicans - for
creating a special committee to investigate the Benghazi events.
House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner, who like
McCain is a Republican, said at this point he did not favor
creating a special committee to investigate the events in
Benghazi.
When asked if he would support the idea, Senate Majority
Leader Harry Reid, a Democrat, said bluntly, "No."