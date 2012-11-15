WASHINGTON Nov 15 U.S. intelligence and State
Department officials testified behind closed doors on Capitol
Hill on Thursday about the attack on the U.S. diplomatic mission
in Benghazi, Libya, that has turned into a contentious issue
between Republicans and the administration of President Barack
Obama.
Former CIA Director David Petraeus, before his resignation
last week over an extramarital affair, had initially been
scheduled to testify at Thursday's closed Senate and House of
Representatives intelligence committee hearings, but will now be
a solo witness before those panels on Friday morning.
Republicans have accused the Obama administration of
misinformation in the early days following the Sept. 11, 2012,
attack that killed the U.S. ambassador to Libya and three other
Americans.
Administration officials say their initial comments that it
appeared the attack grew spontaneously out of protests over an
anti-Muslim film rather than a premeditated strike were based on
the best available information at that time.
Two top Republican senators on Wednesday threatened to block
any nomination of Susan Rice, U.S. ambassador to the United
Nations, to a Cabinet post, which must be confirmed by the
Senate, for making those initial comments. Obama came to her
defense and said if she was the right person for a spot in his
Cabinet, he would nominate her.
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton will testify before
Congress about the Benghazi attack after a State Department
report is completed, likely in December.
On Thursday, Director of National Intelligence James
Clapper, acting CIA Director Michael Morell, National
Counterterrorism Center Director Matthew Olsen, FBI Deputy
Director Sean Joyce and Under Secretary of State for Management
Pat Kennedy were testifying behind closed doors at separate
hearings of the House and Senate intelligence committees.
Clapper and Kennedy walked past a throng of reporters
without making any comment before entering a basement hearing
room that is specially reserved for the House intelligence
committee. A red sign on the door says "restricted area."
The House Committee on Foreign Affairs was holding an open
hearing with non-government experts on the Benghazi attack on
Thursday.
"The coordinated, preplanned and brazen attack against the
U.S. consulate in Benghazi on September 11th was an outrage.
Also disgraceful is the sad parade of conflicting accounts of
the attack that we have received from Administration officials
in the weeks and months since," Republican Representative Ileana
Ros-Lehtinen, chairwoman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee,
said in a statement.
"Successive revelations in public reports indicate that the
Administration failed to adequately protect the American
consulate and denied consulate requests for additional
security," she said.