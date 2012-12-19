* Resignations requested after scathing critique of security
* Key decisions made below Clinton's level, panel said
* Some Republicans impressed, but await Clinton testimony
By Andrew Quinn and Arshad Mohammed
WASHINGTON, Dec 19 Three senior U.S. State
Department officials were asked to resign after an official
inquiry harshly criticized their offices for failing to provide
adequate security at the U.S. mission in Benghazi, Libya, before
it came under attack in September, a U.S. official said on
Wednesday.
The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Eric
Boswell, the assistant secretary for diplomatic security; one of
his deputies, Charlene Lamb; and an un named o fficial in the
Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs were asked to step down because
of the inquiry panel's report, which did not fault Secretary of
State Hillary Clinton in connection with the attack.
State Department officials declined to comment on the
matter, saying it was a personnel issue. The Associated Press
first reported that the three officials had resigned.
An unclassified version of the report released Tuesday by
the State Department concluded that the mission was completely
unprepared to deal with a Sept. 11 attack that killed U.S.
Ambassador Chris Stevens and three other
Americans..
"We did conclude that certain State Department bureau-level
senior officials in critical positions of authority and
responsibility in Washington demonstrated a lack of leadership
and management ability appropriate for senior ranks," retired
Admiral Michael Mullen, one of the leaders of the inquiry, told
reporters on Wednesday.
The inquiry's chair, retired Ambassador Thomas Pickering,
said the panel had determined that responsibility for security
shortcomings in Benghazi belonged at levels lower than Clinton's
office.
"We fixed (responsibility) at the assistant secretary level,
which is, in our view, the appropriate place to look for where
the decision-making in fact takes place, where - if you like -
the rubber hits the road," Pickering said after closed-door
meetings with congressional committees.
The report by the Accountability Review Board probing the
attack and comments by its two lead authors suggested that
Clinton, who accepted responsibility for the incident, would not
be held personally culpable.
"The secretary of state has been very clear about taking
responsibility here, (yet) it was from my perspective not
reasonable in terms of her having a specific level of
knowledge," said Mullen, the former chairman of the U.S. Joint
Chiefs of Staff.
Pickering and Mullen spoke to the media after briefing
members of the House of Representatives Foreign Affairs
Committee and Senate Foreign Relations Committee behind closed
doors on classified elements of their report.
Clinton had been expected to appear at an open hearing on
Benghazi on Thursday, but is recuperating after suffering a
concussion, dehydration and a stomach bug last week and will
instead be represented by her top two deputies.
"GROSSLY INADEQUATE"
The unclassified version of the report cited "leadership and
management" deficiencies, poor coordination among officials and
"real confusion" in Washington and in the field over who had the
authority to make decisions on policy and security concerns.
The scathing report could tarnish Clinton's four-year tenure
as secretary of state, which has seen her consistently rated as
the most popular member of President Barack Obama's Cabinet.
Clinton, who intends to step down in January, said in a
letter accompanying the review that she would adopt all of its
recommendations, which include stepping up security staffing and
requesting more money to fortify U.S. facilities.
The National Defense Authorization Act for 2013, which is
expected to go to Congress for final approval this week,
includes a measure directing the Pentagon to increase the Marine
Corps presence at diplomatic facilities by up to 1,000 Marines.
Some Capitol Hill Republicans who had criticized the Obama
administration's handling of the Benghazi attacks said they were
impressed by the report.
"It was very thorough," said Senator Johnny Isakson.
Senator John Barrasso said: "It was very, very critical of major
failures at the State Department at very high levels." Both
spoke after the closed-door briefing.
Others, however, kept up their criticism of the
administration and called for Clinton to testify as soon as she
is able.
"The report makes clear the massive failure of the State
Department at all levels, including senior leadership, to take
action to protect our government employees abroad,"
Representative Mike Rogers, the Republican chairman of the House
Intelligence Committee, said in a statement.
Senator Bob Corker, who will be the top Republican on the
Senate Foreign Relations Committee when the new Congress is
seated early next year, said Clinton should testify about
Benghazi before her replacement is confirmed by the Senate.
"I do think it's imperative for all concerned that she
testify in an open session prior to any changing of the regime,"
Corker said.
Republicans have focused much of their firepower on U.S.
Ambassador to the United Nations Susan Rice, who appeared on
television talk shows after the attack and suggested it was the
result of a spontaneous protest rather than a premeditated
attack.
The report concluded that there was no such protest.
Rice, widely seen as President Barack Obama's top pick to
succeed Clinton, withdrew her name from consideration last week.