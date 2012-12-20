* State Department says learned "painful lessons"
* Officials see progress in hunt for attackers
* Republican senator dismayed by funding requests
By Andrew Quinn and Susan Cornwell
WASHINGTON, Dec 20 The U.S. State Department
will seek billions of dollars in new funds and revamp security
procedures around the globe in response to criticism by an
independent investigation of the Sept. 11 attack on the U.S.
mission in Benghazi, Libya, senior officials said on Thursday.
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's two top deputies
appeared at a Senate hearing and conceded that U.S. officials
had failed to "connect the dots" ahead of the attack, which
killed U.S. Ambassador to Libya Christopher Stevens and three
other Americans.
"We learned some very hard and painful lessons in Benghazi,"
said Deputy Secretary of State William Burns. "We are already
acting on them. We have to do better."
The State Department said on Wednesday its security chief
had resigned and three other officials were relieved of their
posts following the report, which cited leadership and
management deficiencies, poor coordination and confusion over
who had the authority to make decisions..
Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman John Kerry,
tipped to be President Barack Obama's pick to replace Clinton
when she steps down next month, chaired the session and led the
call for increased funding.
"We need to make certain that we are not penny wise and
pound foolish when it comes to supporting America's vital
interest overseas," Kerry, a Massachusetts Democrat, said.
SECURITY SPENDING EYED
Clinton, unable to appear at the hearing due to illness, has
already asked for $1.4 billion in funds for the 2013 fiscal year
to be re-allocated to improve security at U.S. diplomatic
missions, a State Department fact sheet said.
The State Department is also expected to request $2.3
billion per year for the next 10 years to further this work.
Some Republican lawmakers challenged the call for more
money.
"If the State Department intends to blame its long string of
failures on inadequate funding, then perhaps it should take a
closer look at the money that is being lavished on global
climate change, culinary diplomacy programs and other favored
projects," House Foreign Affairs Committee chairwoman Ileana
Ros-Lehtinen, said at an afternoon hearing.
But the panel's top Democrat, Representative Howard Berman,
said the diplomatic security budget was cut so often it "created
a culture at the State Department that is more preoccupied with
saving money than with achieving its security goals."
Deputy Secretary of State Thomas Nides said the department
had formed a task force to implement 29 specific recommendations
in the panel's report and sent security assessment teams to 19
U.S. missions in 13 countries.
The department, in cooperation with the Pentagon, intends to
send 35 additional Marine detachments, or about 225 uniformed
personnel, to beef up security at medium- and high-threat posts
and to boost staffing of its own Bureau of Diplomatic Security
by about 5 percent, or 150 additional agents, Nides said.
"Implementation of each and every recommendation will be
under way by the time the next secretary of state takes office,"
Nides said.
The State Department said Bill Miller, a diplomatic security
special agent since 1987 who has served in Egypt and Iraq, was
appointed deputy assistant secretary of state for high-threat
posts - a new position in the Bureau of Diplomatic Security.
The job will focus on U.S. posts in Afghanistan, Azerbaijan,
Egypt, Indonesia, Iraq, Jordan, Kenya, Libya, Mauritania,
Nigeria, Pakistan, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, Tunisia
and Yemen, the State Department said.
The Benghazi incident could tarnish Clinton's four-year
tenure as secretary of state but the report does not fault her
specifically.
Burns said to his knowledge the security requests from
diplomats in Libya "did not get as far as Secretary Clinton."
White House spokesman Jay Carney said Obama endorsed the
recommendations of the Benghazi report and expects them to be
fully implemented.
"Immediately, accountability has been brought to bear with
regard to four individuals who are very senior," he said.
'SCLEROTIC' DEPARTMENT
Republican Senator Bob Corker, an outspoken critic of the
Obama administration's response to Benghazi, said the panel
report revealed a "sclerotic" State Department that has failed
to make good use of the resources already at its disposal.
"We have no idea whether the State Department is using its
money wisely or not," he said.
Nides said the department still was coming to terms with
widespread changes across the Middle East and defended the
department's overall track record.
"We get this right about 99 percent of the time. We would
like to be at 100 percent without question," he said.
Republicans have focused much of their firepower on U.S.
Ambassador to the United Nations Susan Rice, who appeared on TV
talk shows after the attack and suggested it was the result of a
spontaneous protest rather than a planned attack.
The report concluded there was no such protest and Rice, who
had been widely seen as Obama's top pick to succeed Clinton,
withdrew her name from consideration last week.
U.S. officials say the assault, which occurred on the
anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on New York and
Washington, was the work of Islamist extremists and have pledged
to bring those responsible to justice.
Burns said the attack highlighted the need to take a broader
look at security rather than focus on "specific and credible"
threats, which officials insist were absent in Benghazi.
"What happened in Benghazi was clearly a terrorist attack,"
Burns said. "We did not do a good enough job, as the report
highlights, in trying to connect the dots."