WASHINGTON U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said on Tuesday she accepted the findings of an independent panel that faulted the State Department over the deadly September attack on the U.S. mission in Benghazi, Libya, and had ordered widespread changes to bolster U.S. diplomatic security overseas.

Clinton said in a letter to U.S. congressional committees that she had instructed the State Department to implement its findings "quickly and completely" and outlined a series of steps aimed at improving the security of U.S. diplomatic outposts.

The United States would send hundreds of additional Marine guards to overseas posts, ask for more money for security improvements and name a new State Department official to oversee "high threat posts," she said.

