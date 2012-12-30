WASHINGTON Dec 30 The United States has some
"very good leads" about who carried out the attacks in Benghazi,
Libya, that killed four Americans including the U.S. ambassador
in September, President Barack Obama said in an interview
broadcast on Sunday.
Obama told NBC's "Meet the Press" that the United States
would carry out all of the recommendations put forward in an
independent review of the Sept. 11 attack on the U.S. mission in
Benghazi in which Ambassador Christopher Stevens was killed.
"We're not going to pretend that this was not a
problem. This was a huge problem. And we're going to implement
every single recommendation that's been put forward," Obama said
in the interview, referring to security issues identified in the
review.
"With respect to who carried it out, that's an ongoing
investigation. The FBI has sent individuals to Libya repeatedly.
We have some very good leads, but this is not something that I'm
going to be at liberty to talk about right now," he said.
The interview was conducted on Saturday.