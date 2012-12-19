UPDATE 3-Big U.S. companies stay on White House panel despite climate jolt
* Tesla, Disney CEOs left councils after Trump's climate move (Adds that General Electric's CEO will remain on Trump's manufacturing council, paragraphs 18-19)
WASHINGTON Dec 18 An independent U.S. panel on Tuesday faulted the State Department for systemic failures, management deficiencies and a "grossly inadequate" security stance in the deadly September attack on the U.S. mission in Benghazi, Libya.
The report by the Accountability Review Board also said the host Libyan government's response to the attacks was "profoundly lacking" and criticized senior U.S. State Department management for failing to react to security concerns raised by U.S. diplomats in Libya.
* Tesla, Disney CEOs left councils after Trump's climate move (Adds that General Electric's CEO will remain on Trump's manufacturing council, paragraphs 18-19)
SEATTLE, June 2 Boeing Co said on Friday it had delayed the delivery of its third 737 MAX jetliner, set for next week to Norwegian Air Shuttle, to resolve a technical issue.