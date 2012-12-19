WASHINGTON Dec 18 An independent U.S. panel on Tuesday faulted the State Department for systemic failures, management deficiencies and a "grossly inadequate" security stance in the deadly September attack on the U.S. mission in Benghazi, Libya.

The report by the Accountability Review Board also said the host Libyan government's response to the attacks was "profoundly lacking" and criticized senior U.S. State Department management for failing to react to security concerns raised by U.S. diplomats in Libya.