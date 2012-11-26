WASHINGTON Nov 26 U.S. Ambassador to the United
Nations Susan Rice will meet with lawmakers this week to discuss
her controversial remarks about the September attacks in
Benghazi, Libya, that have caused hurdles for her potential
promotion to secretary of state.
An Obama administration official said Rice and Acting CIA
Director Michael Morell would meet with officials on Capitol
Hill this week but declined to give details about timing.
A Senate aide said that Rice would meet with Republican
Senators John McCain, Lindsey Graham, and Kelly Ayotte.
All three senators have been critical of Rice for appearing
on TV talks shows shortly after the attack on the U.S.
diplomatic mission in Benghazi and saying that preliminary
information suggested the assault was the result of protests
over an anti-Muslim film rather than a premeditated attack.
Rice is considered a top contender to replace Secretary of
State Hillary Clinton.