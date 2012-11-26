WASHINGTON Nov 26 U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Susan Rice will meet with lawmakers this week to discuss her controversial remarks about the September attacks in Benghazi, Libya, that have caused hurdles for her potential promotion to secretary of state.

An Obama administration official said Rice and Acting CIA Director Michael Morell would meet with officials on Capitol Hill this week but declined to give details about timing.

A Senate aide said that Rice would meet with Republican Senators John McCain, Lindsey Graham, and Kelly Ayotte.

All three senators have been critical of Rice for appearing on TV talks shows shortly after the attack on the U.S. diplomatic mission in Benghazi and saying that preliminary information suggested the assault was the result of protests over an anti-Muslim film rather than a premeditated attack.

Rice is considered a top contender to replace Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.