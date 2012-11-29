* Possible candidacy for secretary of state in jeopardy
* Tough spot for Obama, but chance to show strength
* Rice was state's Africa point when embassies bombed
* Corker urges Obama to "take breath" before nomination
By Patricia Zengerle
WASHINGTON, Nov 28 U.N. Ambassador Susan Rice
failed on Wednesday to win over Republicans opposing her
possible candidacy for U.S. secretary of state, and more
senators - including a one-time supporter - questioned
statements she made after the deadly attack on the U.S. mission
in Benghazi in September.
U.S. Senator Susan Collins met with Rice for over an hour
and said afterward she could not back Rice for secretary of
state, if she were nominated by President Barack Obama, without
more information.
The moderate Maine Republican even brought up a new concern
about Rice's record in the State Department 14 years ago in
connection with the 1998 bombings of U.S. embassies in Africa.
Other Republicans have threatened to block Rice's nomination
if Obama picks her to replace Secretary of State Hillary
Clinton, which would require Senate confirmation.
They accuse her of misleading the American people for
political reasons in the run-up to the Nov. 6 presidential
election by playing down any al Qaeda links to the Benghazi,
Libya, attack at a time when Obama was touting his record of
successes against the militant movement.
The U.S. ambassador and three other Americans were killed in
the Sept. 11 Benghazi attack.
Obama, who has strongly supported his embattled ambassador,
gave a show of moral support on Wednesday, prompting applause
from his Cabinet - including Clinton - during their first
meeting at the White House since Obama's re-election.
"Susan Rice is extraordinary," Obama said, adding he
"couldn't be prouder of the job she's done."
Clinton told reporters later on Wednesday that Rice had done
a great job at the United Nations, and she hoped a board
reviewing the Benghazi attack would complete their review
shortly.
"They have been hard at work, we are hoping they will be
finished with their work very soon," Clinton said.
Votes from moderates like Collins, who introduced Rice to
the Senate Foreign Relations Committee when Obama nominated her
to the U.N. post three years ago, would be needed to overcome
procedural obstacles and win confirmation.
"I still have many questions that remain unanswered,"
Collins told reporters after a 75-minute meeting with Rice.
The top Republican on the Homeland Security Committee,
Collins said she still wanted more information about the attack
on the U.S. mission and a nearby CIA annex in Benghazi, Libya.
The controversy raises the unpleasant specter of Obama
starting his second term with a nasty confirmation fight. He
also risks looking weak if he seems to give in to criticism from
the party he just defeated to win re-election.
Obama should nominate Rice if he feels she is the best
choice, said Lawrence Korb, a former assistant secretary of
defense, now at the liberal Center for American Progress.
He predicted she would win confirmation, given that the main
objection to her was over a political point that Republican
Mitt Romney tried to feature in his failed presidential campaign
this year.
"The Republicans are desperate for an issue," Korb said.
"She's not the issue. The issue is that they want to undermine
his (foreign policy) narrative."
PLAYING POLITICS?
Sticking with Rice could also be a potent demonstration of
strength for Obama, Korb said, reminiscent of Republican
President Ronald Reagan. Reagan, who is revered by his party,
won points for winning the confirmation of Al Haig as secretary
of state in 1981, despite objections to Haig's ties to the
Watergate scandal, he noted.
Some observers have speculated that the Republicans would
prefer that Obama nominate Senator John Kerry, leaving the door
open for a Republican to win his vacated Massachusetts seat and
narrowing the Democratic majority in the Senate.
"I think John Kerry would be an excellent appointment and
will be easily confirmed by his colleagues," Collins told
reporters.
Collins said the United States seemed not to have learned
lessons from the bombings of the embassies in Kenya and Tanzania
in 1998, when Rice was the State Department's Africa region
head.
This year's attack in Benghazi "echoed" those attacks, she
said. "In both cases, the ambassador begged for additional
security," and State turned down both requests, she said.
"I asked Ambassador Rice what her role was. She said that
she would have to refresh her memory but that she was not
involved directly in turning down the request. But surely, given
her position as assistant secretary for African affairs, she had
to have been aware," Collins said.
Republicans have openly criticized Rice for initial comments
after the Benghazi attack that suggested it was a spontaneous
event arising from protests of an anti-Islam film rather than a
planned terrorist strike.
Intelligence officials said later the attack was possibly
tied to al Qaeda affiliates.
Rice, accompanied by acting CIA Director Michael Morell,
also met with Senator Bob Corker, who is in line to be the top
Republican on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.
After his meeting, Corker had tough words for the Benghazi
attack and the aftermath, which he termed a "tawdry affair" that
would add to Americans' distrust of the government.
He declined to discuss whether he would support Rice, but
urged Obama to "step back" from the controversy and "take a deep
breath" as he decided whom to nominate.
Rice also met for about an hour behind closed doors on
Tuesday with Republican Senators John McCain, Lindsey Graham and
Kelly Ayotte, who have been among her most vocal critics.