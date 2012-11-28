WASHINGTON Nov 28 President Barack Obama gave a
show of moral support to his embattled ambassador to the United
Nations on Wednesday, calling Susan Rice "extraordinary" and
prompting applause from his Cabinet during a meeting at the
White House.
Rice, who is considered a top candidate to replace Secretary
of State Hillary Clinton, has been meeting this week with
senators on Capitol Hill who have been critical of her initial
remarks about what prompted the Sept. 11 attacks on a U.S.
diplomatic compound in Benghazi, Libya.
Several Republican senators, including former 2008
presidential candidate John McCain, have kept up their criticism
of the ambassador after their visits.
Asked whether he thought Rice was being treated fairly in
those meetings, Obama at first demurred.
"Susan Rice is extraordinary," he then said, adding he
"couldn't be prouder of the job she's done."
The rest of the assembled members of the Cabinet, including
Clinton, who sat next to Obama, broke out into applause.
Obama was holding his first Cabinet meeting since his
re-election on Nov. 6. Several of the secretaries, including
Clinton and Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner, are not
expected to stay for his second term.