* State Dept chafed at reliance on Pentagon security team
* Issues surface in classified version of Benghazi report
* Role of Libyan militia also under review
By Mark Hosenball
WASHINGTON, Dec 21 Infighting and bureaucratic
jealousies between the State Department and the Pentagon may
have played a role in lax security arrangements prior to the
deadly attacks on the U.S. mission in Benghazi, congressional
sources said.
Evidence of the bureaucratic rivalries, not previously
reported, is contained in unpublished documents being studied by
congressional investigators and is referred to in a classified
version of a report on the attacks in Libya, which was turned
over to Congress earlier this week, the sources said.
Two sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told
Reuters the friction between the Defense and State departments
included, but was not limited to, the State Department's unease
over its reliance on a 16-person Pentagon security unit, known
as a Site Security Team (SST).
The team's mission was allowed to expire in August, and
there are disputed accounts over whether it could have done a
better job of protecting U.S. Ambassador Christopher Stevens and
three other Americans who died in the Sept. 11 Benghazi attacks.
Senator Bob Corker, a Tennessee Republican, alluded to the
inter-agency tensions at a Senate Foreign Relations Committee
hearing on Thursday on the unclassified report by a State
Department review board.
Corker, referring to the State Department's refusal to
extend the Site Security Team's tenure in Libya, told two top
State Department officials: "You had 16 people there free from
the Defense Department."
The SST, he said, was funded from the Pentagon, rather than
the State Department budget.
The State Department did not respond to a request made on
Thursday for comment on the allegations of bureaucratic feuding.
One source familiar with the unpublished State Department
material said it indicated that some officials in Washington
felt it was "embarrassing" to rely on Pentagon assets for
security in Libya. The documents show State officials believed
money which went to the Pentagon for such operations should have
been given to the State Department, the source said.
'GROSSLY INADEQUATE' SECURITY
The unclassified version of the State Department-appointed
inquiry, known as an Accountability Review Board, released late
on Tuesday, described security precautions at the U.S. mission
in Benghazi as "grossly inadequate to deal with the attack that
took place."
U.S. Embassy staff in the Libyan capital of Tripoli
indicated their desire that the SST, comprised of Pentagon
special-operations soldiers, remain on station beyond August,
when it was scheduled to be withdrawn from the country,
according to information which surfaced at a congressional
hearing in October.
But a witness told Congress the State Department in
Washington made clear such a request would not be granted.
After the Benghazi attacks, the Department argued publicly
that because the team had operated almost exclusively in
Tripoli, it not would have been much help in repelling the
Benghazi attacks. It also said the team's withdrawal had no
impact on the number of U.S. security personnel, because State
Department Diplomatic Security personnel were deployed in its
place.
But two congressional sources familiar with the issue said
that one of the functions of the team had been to occasionally
provide extra security for the U.S. Ambassador if he traveled
outside of Tripoli.
Congressional investigators have been told that had the
SST's assignment been extended, it almost certainly would have
been involved in protecting Stevens when he made his September
visit to Benghazi. One source said that according to the State
Department report, there were plans for the team to guard
Stevens on an earlier visit to Benghazi, which had been
scheduled for the summer. That visit never took place.
QUESTIONS ON LIBYAN MILITIA
The classified version of the report, unlike the public
version, also identifies militant factions whose members U.S.
officials believe were implicated in the attacks, one of the
sources said. Assailants targeted both the diplomatic mission
and a nearby CIA base.
U.S. government sources said privately that within hours of
the attacks, members of Ansar al Sharia, a Benghazi-based
militia, and Al Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb, al Qaeda's North
African affiliate, were suspected of involvement.
U.S. lawmakers also are digging for more information on
possible ties between the February 17 Martyrs Brigade, a
Benghazi militia assigned to protect the U.S. diplomatic mission
there, and Ansar al Sharia.
A congressional official said investigators were seeking to
learn whether some February 17 members may have had advance
warning from Ansar al Sharia about the impending attacks on the
U.S. diplomatic compound, warnings which were not passed on to
American officials. However, two officials said that so far no
hard evidence of this has surfaced.
The unclassified State Department report hints at similar
concerns. "Over the course of its inquiry, the Board also
learned of troubling indicators of February 17's loyalties and
its readiness to assist U.S. personnel," it said.