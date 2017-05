U.S. Army Sergeant Bowe Berghdal is pictured in this undated handout photo provided by the U.S. Army and received by Reuters on May 31, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Army/Handout via Reuters/Files

WASHINGTON No actions or decisions have been made in the investigation of Army Sergeant Bowe Bergdahl, who was released last year in a prisoner swap with the Taliban after disappearing from his base in Afghanistan in 2009, a U.S. Army spokesman said on Tuesday.

Major General Ronald Lewis, head of public affairs for the U.S. Army, also said in the statement that media reports published earlier on Tuesday about the case "patently false."

NBC News earlier reported that Bergdahl would be charged with desertion, citing senior defense officials.

