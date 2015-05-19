May 19 A Norwegian Cruise Line ship ran aground on a reef on Tuesday after leaving Bermuda but there were no reports of any injuries, U.S. media reports said.

The Norwegian Dawn was returning to Boston with 2,675 passengers and more than 1,000 crew, the reports said. Photos posted on Twitter by one person onboard showed people peering over the rail, and a small boat apparently launched to check for damage. (Reporting by Daniel Wallis in Denver; Editing by Sandra Maler and Eric Beech)