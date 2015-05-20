(Updates with ship floated off reef at high tide)
May 19 A Norwegian Cruise Line ship ran
aground on a reef on Tuesday after leaving Bermuda but no one
was injured and the vessel was later floated off at high tide,
the company said.
The Norwegian Dawn was on a week-long Boston to Bermuda
cruise with 2,443 passengers and 1,059 crew, the world's
third-largest cruise operator said in a statement.
"All guests and crew are safe and there were absolutely no
injuries," Miami-based Norwegian Cruise Line said.
It said its ship was leaving King's Wharf, Bermuda, at about
5 p.m. when the vessel had a "temporary malfunction of its
steering system" which caused it to sail "slightly off course."
The company said the ship's officers, engineers and an
independent dive team have confirmed its structural integrity,
and that the vessel will also be thoroughly inspected in Bermuda
by DNVGL, the ship's classification society, before returning to
Boston.
"The ship is fully operational with the full complement of
onboard services available to guests," the company said, adding
it would remain at anchor nearby overnight.
Photos posted on Twitter by people onboard showed
passengers, some with drinks in hand, strolling on deck and
peering over the rail into the bright blue sea.
Small boats checking for damage could be seen, as well as
two tug boats and a Bermuda police boat, and scuba divers in
wetsuits preparing to investigate below the waterline.
"Ship shuddered, then stopped really fast," wrote one
Twitter user, Rachel Hansen of Londonderry, New Hampshire. "Lots
of people still trying to have a good time."
Norwegian Cruise Line operates 13 purpose-built ships on
routes spanning North America, the Mediterranean, the Baltic,
Central America and the Caribbean.
