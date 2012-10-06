WASHINGTON Oct 5 Federal Reserve chief and avid
baseball fan Ben Bernanke saluted the playoff-bound Washington
Nationals on Friday as an example for gridlocked U.S. government
leaders of how to succeed by making wise, patient decisions.
"People decry the absence of leadership in Washington these
days. My response: Look no further than the home-team dugout at
Nationals Park," the Fed chairman wrote in an opinion piece in
The Wall Street Journal's online edition.
The Nationals just completed the best regular season in
their eight-year history, winning the National League Eastern
Division with the best record in Major League Baseball. The team
begins the playoffs on Sunday in hopes of securing the first
World Series berth for a Washington team since 1933.
Wrangling between congressional Republicans and Democratic
President Barack Obama has stalled action to strike a
deficit-reduction deal to avoid a year-end "fiscal cliff."
Without an agreement, Bush-era tax cuts will expire and
automatic spending cuts will kick in, which Bernanke and others
warn could tip the country back into recession.
Bernanke can often be seen among the crowds at the
Nationals' ballpark in sight of Capitol Hill and has rooted for
the team through thick and thin since it moved to the city from
Montreal in 2005.
He said the formula for the team's success rested heavily on
the wisdom and experience of its manager, Davey Johnson.
"He combines the best of two seemingly at-odds managerial
traditions," Bernanke wrote, noting how Johnson used the latest
statistical advances as well as old-fashioned scouting.
"Davey is also really good at identifying and nurturing
talent. Most strikingly, he has shown himself willing to
sacrifice short-term tactical advantage for the long-term
benefit of bolstering the confidence of a player in whom he sees
great potential," Bernanke said, citing how Johnson gave
underperforming players a chance to improve.
"Many of us in Washington could learn a thing or two from
the Nationals' approach," Bernanke said.