NEW YORK Feb 3 Former Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke will join the Brookings Institution, a Washington-based policy think tank, beginning on Monday, Brookings said.

Bernanke, who stepped down as head of the U.S. central bank on Friday after an eight-year tenure marked by financial crisis and policy experimentation in the face of the Great Recession, will join as a distinguished fellow in residence at Brookings' economic studies program.