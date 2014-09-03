Sept 3 The leading vodka brands in the United
States are losing their buzz as craft distillers and other
alcoholic drinks infringe on their turf.
Both Diageo Plc, which markets Smirnoff, and Pernod
Ricard SA, known for its Absolut brand, say newcomers
to the vodka market are cutting into their sales. The companies
have been losing share over the last five years to smaller
brands such as Fifth Generation Inc's Tito's Handmade Vodka.
"Let's be honest. We are not pleased with the performance of
Absolut in the U.S.," Pierre Pringuet, Pernod's chief executive
officer, told reporters in London Wednesday.
He added that "the reality is that there are several hundred
new entrants into the market. Basically, 99 percent if not more
of these brands do not survive, but the problem is they do take
market share."
Overall, vodka is facing slower growth in the United States
as consumers' liquor preferences change. Sales increased just
1.4 percent to $17.3 billion in 2013, according to market
research firm Euromonitor International, marking the slowest
pace since at least 2000.
That is because newer generations of drinkers are
increasingly shifting toward brown liquors such as bourbon and
whiskey in what analysts call the "Mad Men effect" - a reference
to the Prohibition-era drinks consumed on the popular television
show. According to the Distilled Spirits Council, an industry
trade group, sales volumes of whiskey in 2013 were up 6 percent,
outpacing vodka's 1 percent growth.
"Vodka's appeal to a lot of people has been that it doesn't
taste like anything," said Drew Dupuy, a 35-year-old
communications manager in Washington, D.C. He used to drink
Bloody Marys with vodka at brunch with his friends but now
orders the drink with tequila or gin. "There's a wide range of
liquors with interesting profiles that you can make really
flavorful cocktails with."
Such changes in behavior have weighed on Diageo and Pernod's
most recent earnings results. For the year ended June 30,
Smirnoff net sales declined by 2 percent globally, driven by
increasing price pressure in its largest markets of North
America and Western Europe. Meanwhile, Pernod said organic sales
of Absolut fell 1 percent during the period.
Diageo's Chief Executive Ivan Menezes told reporters in
July that the company planned to scale back on the pace of the
price increases it has implemented in the past three years so
that Smirnoff could become more competitive.
Still, growth in the United States will be hard to find,
said Spiros Malandrakis, alcoholic drinks analyst at
Euromonitor. In recent years, companies that sell vodka have
tried to attract consumers by introducing more flavors. But
sales of flavored vodka are slowing.
"People just jump from one flavor to the next, and
eventually we just get bored of all of them," he said. He said,
of vodka, "Essentially, it has reached the limits of what the
category can do."
(Reporting by Anjali Athavaley in New York and Martinne Geller
in London; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)