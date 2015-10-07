(adds reaction from ElevenParis, Paris dateline)
NEW YORK/PARIS Oct 7 Beyonce, Jay Z, Kanye
West, Pharrell Williams and Rihanna have jointly sued a Paris
clothing retailer they say has been "brazenly" selling shirts,
hats, backpacks, mobile phone cases and other items featuring
their likenesses without permission.
The complaint filed on Tuesday in federal court in New York
said ElevenParis has ignored the singers' warnings to stop the
sales, including in a store in Manhattan's SoHo district, and on
its website.
ElevenParis said in a statement on Wednesday that
negotiations had been under way with these celebrities for
nearly a year and were continuing. "ElevenParis is determined to
find a fair and balanced agreement with them and their
advisers," the statement said.
The artists accused ElevenParis and its affiliates of being
"habitual, willful intellectual property infringers that,
without authorization, usurp the trademarks, copyrights and
other rights of A-list celebrities."
The challenged products include clothing bearing the
singers' faces, phrases such as "Kanye is my Homie" and
"Pharrell is my Brotha," and Beyonce and Rihanna song lyrics.
According to the complaint, ElevenParis' actions "have
caused and are causing immediate irreparable harm" to the
plaintiffs, who seek to recoup profits and triple damages over
the allegations of trademark infringement and violations of
their rights of publicity.
Each of the artists also has their own clothing lines or
collaborations with apparel manufacturers, the complaint said,
generating "hundreds of millions of dollars" in sales.
