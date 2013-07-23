By Laila Kearney
SAN FRANCISCO, July 23 A bicyclist who fatally
struck a 71-year-old pedestrian while riding downhill in San
Francisco has pleaded guilty to felony vehicular manslaughter,
believed to be first such conviction in the United States,
prosecutors said on Tuesday.
Under his plea deal, Chris Bucchere, 37, will avoid jail
time but will be required to perform 1,000 hours of community
service and be placed on probation for three years, San
Francisco District Attorney George Gascón told reporters.
"Mr. Bucchere has been held accountable to a historic level,"
Gascón said. "What he did deserved prosecution. This is about
sending a clear message about prevention."
The case was the first felony vehicular manslaughter
conviction in the United States against a bicyclist, Gascón
said. His office last year prosecuted a similar case as a lesser
charge.
Bucchere, a software developer, was riding his bike downhill
on March 29, 2012, when he slammed into Sutchi Hui, 71, at an
intersection crowded with pedestrians in the city's Castro
District.
Hui was crossing the street with his wife. He died of his
injuries four days later.
Witness accounts described Bucchere as having run a red
light before striking Hui, and Gascón said that was the "tie
breaker" between prosecuting the case as a felony or a
misdemeanor.
"The level of negligence made this case rise above the level
of an accident," he said.
Bucchere also blew past two other red lights and a stop sign
and was traveling at 30 miles per hour (48 km/h), said Alex
Bastian, a spokesman for the District Attorney's Office.
An investigation revealed Bucchere used Strava, a GPS-based
application that can record how quickly cyclists complete a
particular route.
Under California law, a felony conviction for vehicular
manslaughter can carry a maximum sentence of six years in
prison, compared with one year in jail for a misdemeanor.
The plea agreement between prosecutors and Bucchere was
entered after Hui's son told authorities he did not want to see
Bucchere sentenced to prison for his father's death, Gascón told
reporters.
The same month Bucchere hit Hui, a bicyclist pleaded guilty
in San Francisco to misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter for
running down a 67-year-old woman who died a month later.
The cyclist was sentenced to 500 hours of community service
and three years probation.
Ted Cassman, an attorney for Bucchere, did not return calls
seeking comment. Bucchere has been free on bail since last year.
Bucchere pleaded guilty to felony vehicular manslaughter in
a court appearance on Thursday but the District Attorney's
Office announced the plea deal on Tuesday. Bucchere is due to
appear before a judge for sentencing on Aug. 16.
