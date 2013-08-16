By Laila Kearney
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Aug 15 A bicyclist who fatally
struck a pedestrian in San Francisco was sentenced to community
service and probation on Thursday, after pleading guilty to
felony vehicular manslaughter in what is believed to be the
first such conviction in the United States.
After striking a plea deal to avoid jail time, Chris
Bucchere, 37, was sentenced to 1,000 hours of community service
and three years of probation for the death of 71-year-old Sutchi
Hui last year, San Francisco District Attorney George
Gascón said in a statement.
"Mr. Hui was a loving husband, father, and grandfather who
tragically lost his life in an incident that could have easily
been prevented," Gascón said. "Motorists, pedestrians, and
bicyclists must share the road in a responsible way because
there are dire consequences when traffic laws are disregarded."
Gascón has said the case marked the first felony vehicular
manslaughter conviction in the United States against a
bicyclist. His office last year prosecuted a similar case as a
lesser charge.
Bucchere, a software developer, was riding his bicycle
downhill in March 2012 when he entered a crowded intersection in
the city's Castro District and collided with Hui, who had been
crossing the street with his wife. Hui died of his injuries four
days later.
Bucchere had been riding at about 30 miles per hour (48 km
per hour) at the time, said Alex Bastian, a spokesman for the
District Attorney's Office. Investigations into the collision
showed that Bucchere used a GPS-based application that allows
cyclists to compare speed records on a route and set personal
records.
Witnesses of the crash told authorities Bucchere ran through
a red light before slamming into Hui, and those witness accounts
were a tie-breaking factor in the decision to prosecute the case
as a felony, Gascón has said.
The plea deal was reached after Hui's son told prosecutors
he did not want Bucchere to serve jail time for his father's
death, Gascón said. A felony conviction for vehicular
manslaughter could have carried a maximum sentence of six years
in prison under California law.
Another bicyclist pleaded guilty in San Francisco to
misdemeanor manslaughter last year. That cyclist received 500
hours of community service and three years of probation for
striking a 67-year-old woman who later died.
A judge can decide in six months whether Bucchere's
conviction can be reduced to a misdemeanor, Gascón said. A call
and email for comment to Bucchere's attorney, Ted Cassman, were
not returned.
(Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Lisa Shumaker)