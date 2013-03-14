(Clarifies that person involved was volunteer staffer, not
Biden staffer)
By Steve Holland
WASHINGTON, March 14 Vice President Joe Biden's
press office has apologized to a student reporter who was asked
by a volunteer staffer to delete photos taken at a vice
presidential event near Washington.
The apology was in response to a formal complaint lodged by
Lucy Dalglish, dean of the University of Maryland's journalism
school, where the reporter is a student.
The student, a reporter at Capital News Service, a news
organization run by the university, took photos of Biden at a
domestic violence event in Rockville, Maryland, while outside of
the designated press area.
A volunteer staffer not accustomed to dealing with media
asked the reporter, Jeremy Barr, to delete the photos. According
to a Capital News Service account, the staffer asked to watch as
the reporter erased the photos from his smartphone.
Dalglish wrote in a letter to the vice president's press
office that the incident was "pure intimidation."
Biden press secretary Kendra Barkoff confirmed that the
office had apologized.
"This was an unfortunate mistake by a staffer who does not
regularly interact with the press. Once we learned about it I
immediately apologized to the dean of the College of Journalism
at the University of Maryland, the reporter involved and to the
newspaper. It will never happen again," she said.
The Capitol News Service reported that Adrianne Flynn, a
professor and editor in its Washington bureau, called the
incident a "clear violation of the First Amendment."
"This is uncalled for and completely wrong," Flynn said.
(Editing by Doina Chiacu and Eric Beech)