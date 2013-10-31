WASHINGTON Oct 31 President Barack Obama's top
aides considered replacing Vice President Joe Biden with Hillary
Clinton for Obama's 2012 re-election campaign but decided it
would not significantly help, the New York Times reported on
Thursday, citing a new book about the campaign.
It was often rumored but always denied by officials that the
Obama team was thinking of replacing Biden with then-Secretary
of State Clinton.
According to the Times account of the book "Double Down" by
journalists Mark Halperin and John Heilemann, Obama's top aides
secretly had extensive focus-group sessions and polling
conducted to consider such a move.
They ultimately decided that adding Clinton would not
materially improve Obama's odds, according to the account.
The White House chief of staff at the time, William Daley,
told the Times: "I was vocal about looking into a whole bunch of
things, and this was one of them."
"You have to remember, at that point the president was in
awful shape, so we were like, 'Holy Christ, what do we do?'"
Daley said.
With Biden on the ticket, Obama decisively defeated
Republican Mitt Romney in the November 2012 election.
The book also says Obama found Clinton's husband, former
President Bill Clinton, to be exhausting, and that when the two
of them golfed together in September 2011 in an effort aides
hoped would bring them together, they did not finish 18 holes.
"I like him ... in doses," Obama told an aide after the
round at Andrews Air Force Base, according to the Times account
of the book.
(Reporting by Steve Holland; Editing by Paul Simao)