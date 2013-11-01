By Steve Holland
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Nov 1 President Barack Obama "never
entertained" the idea of dropping Vice President Joe Biden from
his 2012 re-election team and replacing him with Hillary
Clinton, the White House said on Friday.
A new book on the 2012 campaign says Obama's top aides
considered the notion but decided not to pursue it because it
did not materially improve Obama's odds.
White House spokesman Jay Carney said "campaigns test
everything," but that Obama himself "never considered this,
never thought about it, never entertained it."
"The vice president has been a partner of his from the 2008
campaign on. He's been an excellent governing partner and an
excellent campaign partner," Carney told CNN.
The book, "Double Down," by journalists Mark Halperin and
John Heilemann, is to be released on Tuesday, but the New York
Times and Washington Post have reported some of its contents.
Both Clinton and Biden are contemplating a race for the
Democratic presidential nomination in 2016. With Biden as his
running mate, Obama decisively won the 2012 presidential
election over Republican Mitt Romney.
While Biden has shown a tendency toward the occasional
gaffe, Obama has relied on him for several major initiatives,
such as negotiating a last-minute deal with Republicans that
avoided a fiscal crisis at the end of last year.
Visiting Biden's Pennsylvania hometown of Scranton in August
with the vice president, Obama said it was the "best decision I
made politically" to pick Biden as his running mate in 2008,
"because I love this guy and he's got heart and he cares about
people and he's willing to fight for what he believes in."
Bill Daley, the White House chief of staff in late 2011 when
aides were talking about replacing Biden, tried to play down the
book's revelation that advisers had conducted focus-group
research and polling on such a move.
"I think one of the jobs of chief of staff is to recommend
lots of things out of the box," he said on CBS's "This Morning"
show. "But not for a moment was there a serious discussion or a
belief that Joe Biden should be replaced, period. That doesn't
mean issues were not looked at."
As for whether Clinton, Obama's former Secretary of State,
knew about the effort, Daley said: "Not that I know of."
