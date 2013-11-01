(Adds more Carney comments, context)
By Steve Holland
WASHINGTON Nov 1 U.S. President Barack Obama
never considered the idea of dropping Vice President Joe Biden
from his 2012 re-election team and replacing him with Hillary
Clinton, the White House said on Friday.
"Double Down," a new book on the 2012 campaign, says Obama's
top aides considered the notion but decided not to pursue it
because it did not materially improve Obama's odds.
White House spokesman Jay Carney, pressed on the issue at
his daily news briefing, did not deny that such an idea was
floated within Obama's re-election campaign.
"Campaigns and pollsters, as part of campaigns, test a lot
of things," he said. "What I can tell you without a doubt is
that the president never considered that, and had anyone brought
that idea to him, he would have laughed it out of the room."
Obama feels Biden has been an enormous asset through two
presidential campaigns and at the White House, said Carney.
Pressed on whether Obama was aware that such an idea was
floating within his campaign, he said, "I'm not aware that he
was aware of it."
The book, by journalists Mark Halperin and John Heilemann,
is to be released on Tuesday, but the New York Times and
Washington Post have reported some of its contents.
The saga is significant because both Clinton and Biden are
contemplating a race for the Democratic presidential nomination
in 2016. Biden, who would be the underdog should he and Clinton
both run, can ill afford to deal with a narrative in which Obama
was thinking about replacing him.
With Biden as his running mate, Obama decisively won the
2012 presidential election over Republican Mitt Romney.
While Biden has shown a tendency toward the occasional
gaffe, Obama has relied on him for several major initiatives,
such as negotiating a last-minute deal with Republicans that
avoided a fiscal crisis at the end of last year.
Visiting Biden's Pennsylvania hometown of Scranton in August
with the vice president, Obama said it was the "best decision I
made politically" to pick Biden as his running mate in 2008,
"because I love this guy and he's got heart and he cares about
people and he's willing to fight for what he believes in."
Bill Daley, the White House chief of staff in late 2011 when
aides were talking about replacing Biden, tried to play down the
book's revelation that advisers had conducted focus-group
research and polling on such a move.
"I think one of the jobs of chief of staff is to recommend
lots of things out of the box," he said on CBS's "This Morning"
show. "But not for a moment was there a serious discussion or a
belief that Joe Biden should be replaced, period. That doesn't
mean issues were not looked at."
As for whether Clinton, Obama's former secretary of state,
knew about the effort, Daley said: "Not that I know of."
(Editing by Philip Barbara and Jim Loney)