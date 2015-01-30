PHILADELPHIA Jan 30 U.S. Vice President Joe
Biden warned House of Representative Democrats on Friday that
Republicans are trying to take credit for a strengthening
economy and urged his party to tout the stimulus, auto bailouts
and health care reforms engineered by the Obama administration.
Biden, speaking at a Democratic policy retreat in
Philadelphia, said that unless Democrats explain how these
policies helped the economy, Republicans will persuade Americans
in an "orchestrated effort" that their election victories last
November sparked a stronger wave of growth and hiring.
"This is our story, the Democratic party's story," Biden
said. "It's about how government policy can and did change
America. And people are attempting to steal that story."
New Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell earlier this
month said a recent uptick in the economy "appears to coincide
with the biggest political change of the Obama administration's
long tenure in Washington: the expectation of a new Republican
Congress."
Biden said that if Democrats let Republicans take credit for
recovery, they will have less credibility to push their future
policies, such as new spending on education and infrastructure.
"The point here is that Democrats have to stand up," he
said. "You've got to embrace what we did. Explain it, be proud
of it, stand up for it, defend it. We can't let the Republican
party rewrite history."
Obama on Monday is releasing his fiscal 2016 budget plan,
which will seek to boost both domestic and military spending by
easing automatic budget constraints known as "sequestration."
(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Leslie Adler)