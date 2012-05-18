By Timothy Pratt
| LAS VEGAS
LAS VEGAS May 17 A former Nevada state Senator
who ran on a Christian family values platform has posed in a
bikini as a write-in candidate for the men's magazine Maxim's
"Hot 100" contest.
The magazine will announce results of the annual contest
next week, but a photo of Elizabeth Halseth posed in a black
bikini against a desert mountain backdrop has featured on the
magazine's website as one of the most popular 'Hot 100'
write-ins of the year.
"The former state senator of Nevada clearly knows a thing or
two about campaigning: The votes for Halseth keep on coming," a
caption under her write-in candidacy photo reads. "And with a
couple years in office under her belt, she just might be ready
to represent on the Hot 100."
News of the arc of Halseth's career, from staunch advocate
of family to potential pin-up model, has stirred reactions
ranging from "only in Las Vegas" to regret over damage to the
Republican cause.
Gene Newman, digital editorial director at Maxim, said
Halseth submitted photos to the magazine in March, and agreed to
be included in the contest. Halseth could not be reached to
comment.
Halseth ran as a political unknown in 2010, surprising
observers by winning as a Republican in a majority-Democrat
district. Her campaign included a mailer with a photo of her
opponent, Benny Yerushalmi and his wife, who wore a revealing
evening dress. A caption beside the photo read, "Not Our
Values."
Then 27, Halseth became the youngest woman ever elected to
Nevada's senate. Her star continued to rise as a political group
named Citizens Outreach named her "Conservative of the Year."
But then the freshman senator stopped appearing at committee
meetings and answering phone calls. Soon details of a rocky
marriage that would lead to divorce became public.
Halseth, a mother of three, resigned from the Senate in
February, saying in a letter to Governor Brian Sandoval that she
needed to "focus my efforts completely as a mother and job
seeker."
She also said she may need to leave the state, as the
economy coupled with negative publicity surrounding her divorce
made it hard to find a job. She then dropped out of the public
arena.
Now Halseth has resurfaced.
"Most politicians don't get in touch with us, and most
aren't as beautiful as she is," Newman said.
(Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Lisa Shumaker)