BRIEF-AEON Credit Service M Bhd says qtrly net profit 80.1 mln rgt
* Qtrly revenue 290.8 million rgt versus 258.3 million rgt; qtrly profit attributable 80.1 million rgt versus 68.1 million rgt
NEW YORK Dec 2 The U.S. Treasury Department on Tuesday sold $50 billion worth of one-month or four-week bills at an interest rate of 0.03 percent, the lowest in five weeks.
Last week, it auctioned $40 billion of this Treasury bill maturity at an interest rate of 0.06 percent, which was the highest since March. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Shareholders approve cash dividend of 8 percent for 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2pgSAg7) Further company coverage: