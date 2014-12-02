NEW YORK Dec 2 The U.S. Treasury Department on Tuesday sold $50 billion worth of one-month or four-week bills at an interest rate of 0.03 percent, the lowest in five weeks.

Last week, it auctioned $40 billion of this Treasury bill maturity at an interest rate of 0.06 percent, which was the highest since March. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)