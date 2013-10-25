By Richard Leong
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 25 In a seeming game of hot
potato, Wall Street's top firms were stuck with short-term U.S.
government debt that no one wanted before Washington struck an
11th-hour deal last week to avert a default.
U.S. primary dealers - the 21 Wall Street investment banks
who do business directly with the Federal Reserve - ended up
absorbing much of the Treasury bills that money market funds and
other investors were dumping, according to data from the New
York Federal Reserve.
Their net holdings of Treasury bills jumped to $59.5 billion
on Oct. 16, one day before the government was expected to
exhaust its $1.7-trillion borrowing limit. This was more than
double what they had held a week earlier, according to data from
the New York Fed released late Thursday.
In the days heading into the "drop dead date" on the debt
ceiling, money market funds and a host of other investors were
dumping T-bills that mature in late October and the first half
of November because their repayment would be the most likely to
be delayed if President Barack Obama and Congress were unable to
agree to raise the government's borrowing capacity.
Interest rates on these T-bill issues had soared above 0.70
percent, levels not seen since the height of the global credit
crisis five years ago. They were also higher than the yield on a
two-year Treasury note.
"With many large money managers attempting to trim their
exposure to the maturities most at risk of a technical default,
dealer balance sheets likely became one of the few places bills
could go as liquidity conditions substantially deteriorated,"
said Gennadiy Goldberg, interest rate strategist at TD
Securities in New York.
From Oct 1 to 16, investors pulled $71.79 billion from money
funds, which are major holders of T-bills, according to data
firm iMoneynet.
Since the temporary debt ceiling extension, money market
funds recouped $34.64 billion in the week ended Tuesday, raising
their total assets to $2.64 trillion, iMoneynet said.
The current pact fully funds the government until Jan. 15
and raises the debt ceiling until Feb. 7
It is unclear whether the jump in dealers' T-bill holdings
stemmed from absorbing supply from their customers who didn't
want them or bets on a last-minute debt deal, analysts said.
The primary dealers also ended up buying more than their
average share of T-bill supply at auctions as other investors
shied away before the debt ceiling deal, analysts said.
"Whether this was the result of liquidity provision or
speculation that 'everything will be okay' and Treasury would
pay all of its obligations on time, dealers bought a lot of
bills," Thomas Simons, money market strategist with Jefferies &
Co., wrote in a research note.
Interest rates on one-month T-bills fell back to
their pre-debt ceiling fight levels in the 0.01 to 0.02 percent
range.