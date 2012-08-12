Billy Graham gestures while attending a book signing for former U.S. President George W. Bush's new book ''Decision Points'' at the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte, North Carolina December 20, 2010. REUTERS/Chris Keane/Files

NEW YORK Christian evangelist Billy Graham was admitted overnight to a hospital near his North Carolina home and treated for a pulmonary infection thought to be bronchitis, the hospital said on Sunday.

The 93-year-old evangelist is in stable condition and is "resting comfortably," Mission Hospital And Graham's spokesman A. Larry Ross said in a statement.

"He's alert, vibrant, no fever, sitting up, watching television, eating his meals and in good spirits," Ross said in a telephone interview.

Graham came down with a slight temperature on Saturday evening. He was expected to remain in the hospital for several days, Ross said.

Billy Graham is among the most influential U.S. religious leaders of the 20th century, having prayed with every president since Harry Truman. Obama visited Billy Graham at his North Carolina home in 2010.

(Reporting by Edith Honan; Editing by Doina Chiacu)