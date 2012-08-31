* U.S. officials debating whether to take action
* Defense Department lawyer accuses SEAL of breach
By Mark Hosenball and David Alexander
WASHINGTON, Aug 31 A day after threatening to
take legal action against a former U.S. Navy SEAL for an
unauthorized book about the commando raid which killed Osama bin
Laden, U.S. officials are still debating whether there are
sufficient grounds for doing so.
But a lawyer for Matt Bissonnette said on Friday that the
former SEAL took his obligations to keep government secrets
"seriously" and had made sure the book did not contain secrets.
On Thursday, Jeh Johnson, the Defense Department's top
lawyer, sent "Mark Owen" -- a pen-name used by Bissonnette --
and his publisher, Penguin Putnam, a letter advising them that
the book, "No Easy Day" had been published in violation of
non-disclosure agreements Bissonnette signed while a SEAL.
The letter advised the author that he was in "material
breach" of such agreements and that the Pentagon was
"considering" legal action against the former SEAL and "all
those acting in concert with you."
However, Bissonette's lawyer, Robert Luskin, who represented
former President George W. Bush's adviser Karl Rove in the
Valerie Plame leak case, claimed that a non-disclosure agreement
signed by the former SEAL "invites, but by no means requires Mr.
Owen to submit materials for pre-publication review."
Bissonnette "remains confident that he fulfilled his duty,"
Luskin said in a letter in response to Johnson.
While his client did sign an additional agreement in 2007
requiring pre-publication review "under certain circumstances,"
it was "difficult to understand how the matter that is the
subject of Mr. Owen's book could conceivably be encompassed by
the nondisclosure agreement that you have identified," Luskin
said.
Luskin also claimed that Owen had "earned the right to tell
his story."
U.S. defense and intelligence officials familiar with
internal government deliberations about the book acknowledged
that legal and factual issues surrounding the book's content
were complex.
As a consequence, they said, it is still unclear if the U.S.
government would proceed with legal action against the author or
publisher, which is owned by Britain's Pearson Plc. Even if such
action were launched, the officials said, it might well fail.
LETTER DOES NOT DIRECTLY ACCUSE
One U.S. official familiar with an array of recent
leak-related investigations noted that Johnson's letter did not
directly accuse the author of disclosing classified information,
an allegation which would signal a possible criminal
investigation.
"Also interesting is that according to the letter, to sue
for (civil) damages, they would have to show that he not only
violated his agreement, but that he did reveal classified
information. I think that will be difficult for a lot of
reasons," the official said, adding: "Maybe they are just trying
to scare him."
At a news briefing on Friday, George Little, a Pentagon
spokesman, said that an official, post-publication review of the
book was continuing.
"I'm not aware that we have reached any final conclusions
about, or conducted or finalized a security review of the
book... We're reviewing all the options ... I'm not ruling in or
out any future action. That's not for me to determine today,"
Little said.
Acknowledging the possibility of political fallout from any
legal action against someone who could be portrayed as a hero
for his role in the bin Laden raid, Little said: "I would note
that we of course applaud anyone who participated in one of the
most successful military and intelligence operations in U.S.
history."
But he added: "Even those who participated in such a mission
have a very serious and enduring obligation to follow the
process and to help protect classified information."
Little also insisted that Johnson's letter was "not meant to
be any kind of measure of intimidation ... It is meant to very
strongly signal the requirement to uphold agreements that a
former service member has made."
Mark Zaid, a lawyer who has represented a variety of former
military and intelligence officials in disclosure and leak
cases, said the Johnson letter looked like a signal that the
Pentagon was "contemplating a test case against the publisher or
media for disclosing classified information."
Zaid said it might be easier to file such a criminal case
against the publisher than the author of the book, though a
civil case against the author for violating secrecy agreements
would be, in Zaid's opinion, a "slam dunk."
Given U.S. media laws, including the First Amendment to the
Constitution guaranteeing freedom of expression, Zaid said the
result of any criminal prosecution against a publisher would be
uncertain. "I'm not saying they're going to win ... I don't know
if they'll do it. (But) They've been waiting for a good factual
case to bring it."
Representatives of both the book's publisher, as well as the
author's lawyer, have asserted that the book was carefully
reviewed before publication to ensure it did not contain any
secrets. But U.S. officials said the book was not submitted for
official pre-publication review, and that the author therefore
had exposed himself to potential legal risks.
While the Defense Department is taking the lead in
investigating the book's contents, the Central Intelligence
Agency, which played a major role in laying the groundwork for
and in carrying out the bin Laden raid, is conducting its own
review. Some officials said Bissonnette may technically have
been operating under the authority of the agency during the
operation, further complicating the legal picture.
Little said the Defense Department had "consulted" with the
Justice Department about the Bissonnette book, though he would
not comment on whether an "official referral has taken place."
The Justice Department declined to say if it had received a
referral.