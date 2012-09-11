* Panetta says book contains "sensitive" details
* Author has denied book hurts national security
WASHINGTON, Sept 10 U.S. Defense Secretary Leon
Panetta criticized a former Navy SEAL for writing a book about
the raid that killed Osama bin Laden, complaining the author
never bothered to run it by the Pentagon before going to print.
"The fact that he did it without running it by the Pentagon
so that we could take a look at it. I mean, deliberately, just
basically said, 'We're not, you know, we're not gonna do
this.' That's a concern," Panetta told "CBS This Morning," in an
excerpt of an interview that will air on Tuesday.
"I cannot, as secretary, send a signal to SEALs who conduct
those operations, 'Oh, you can conduct these operations and then
go out and write a book about it. And or sell your story to
the New York Times," Panetta said in the excerpt released on
Monday.
"How the hell can we run sensitive operations here that go
after enemies if people are allowed to do that?"
The book, "No Easy Day," documents the story of U.S. Navy
SEAL Team Six, which last year stormed bin Laden's home in
Pakistan and killed the al Qaeda leader.
The author, Matt Bissonnette, who wrote under the pseudonym
"Mark Owen," has denied that the book contained any information
that could adversely affect national security.
The Defense Department has said the book contains classified
information and that it is weighing its legal options.
In the interview, Panetta raised concerns the book contained
"sensitive" details.
When pressed by the interviewer about using the word
"sensitive" rather than "classified," Panetta said, "There's
always fine lines here."
"We are currently reviewing that book to determine exactly,
you know, what is classified, and what isn't, and where those
lines are," he added.
(Reporting by Sarah Lynch; Editing by Peter Cooney)