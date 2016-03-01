By Mark Hosenball
WASHINGTON, March 1 Al Qaeda leaders discussed a
plan to arrange a peace deal with the government of Mauritania,
according to documents seized by U.S. Navy Seals when they
raided Osama bin Laden's Pakistani hideout in 2011 and made
public by the U.S. government on Tuesday.
According to a document outlining al Qaeda's 2010
discussions about the peace plan, al Qaeda's North African
affiliate - known as Al Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb
(AQIM)-would commit itself "not to carry out any military
activity in Mauritania" for a year. The peace plan could then be
renewed, the document says.
In return, the proposal says Mauritanian authorities would
release all al Qaeda prisoners and would commit not to carry out
any attack on AQIM from Mauritanian territory.
Under the al Qaeda proposal, the Mauritanian government
would also agree to pay AQIM an annual "sum of between 10 to 20
million euros" ($11 million-$22 million) in order to compensate
the militants and "prevent the kidnapping of tourists."
Senior U.S. intelligence officials familiar with the
documents recovered from bin Laden's hideout said they had no
evidence that any such peace deal was ever reached with
authorities in Mauritania, or whether the militant group ever
contacted anyone in Mauritania to discuss the plan directly.
El Housseine Ould Nagi, legal counsel to Mauritania's
president, strongly denied his government had anything to do
with such a deal.
"We have always been against paying ransoms and indirect
financing of terrorism. Consequently, there has never been a
secret accord between us and those people," he said, referring
to AQIM.
AQIM, a spinoff of what was originally an Algeria-based
Salafist militant group, first publicly appeared in January
2007. It rose to prominence among militant groups mainly through
its involvement in kidnapping Westerners for ransom in Sahel
region countries including Mauritania, Niger and Mali.
In July 2012, the head of the U.S. military's Africa Command
described AQIM as al Qaeda's "wealthiest affiliate."
The al Qaeda plan also refers to how a "truce" with
Mauritania would enable al Qaeda's affiliate to "put the cadres
in safe rear bases available" there while enabling the group to
"focus on Algeria."
(Reporting by Mark Hosenball in Washington, additional
